Maxime Crépeau, James Pantemis Called up to Canadian Men's National Team for October International Window

Published on September 30, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers goalkeepers Maxime Crépeau and James Pantemis have been called into the Canadian Men's National Team for a pair of friendlies in the FIFA international window in October, Canada Soccer announced today.

Canada will host Australia at Stade Saputo in Montréal, Québec on October 10 before facing Colombia at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey on October 14.

Crépeau, 31,has made 27 appearances for Canada's national team, recording nine clean sheets in that span. The Québec native earned his most recent cap for Canada on September 5, helping his nation to a 3-0 shutout victory over Romania in a friendly match. Since signing with the Timbers ahead of the 2024 MLS campaign, Crépeau has made 40 appearances across all competitions for the Green and Gold.

Pantemis, 28, has yet to earn a cap with the senior team, but was named to the Canada's roster for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Also a native of Québec, Pantemis was first named to the Canadian senior national team in September of 2017, making the bench for Canada's 2-0 win over Jamaica in a friendly match. Since signing with the Timbers in January of 2024, Pantemis has appeared in 36 matches for Portland.

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Canada vs. Australia

(International Friendly) October 10,

4:30 p.m. (PT) MaximeCrépeau, James Pantemis (Canada) Stade Saputo - Montréal, Québec

Canada vs. Colombia (International Friendly) October 14,

5 p.m. (PT) MaximeCrépeau, James Pantemis (Canada) Sports Illustrated Stadium - Harrison, New Jersey







