T2's Alex Moreno Wins MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Matchweek 2

March 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







Timbers2 midfielder Alex Moreno has won the MLS NEXT Pro Goal of the Week for Matchweek 2.

His free kick in the 19th minute defied the torrential rain coming down on Providence Park to curl straight into the underside of the crossbar and past the reach of the Real Monarchs goalkeeper.

Moreno's banger against Real Monarchs earned a resounding 65% of the votes, surpassing Edson Carli (Tacoma), Aiden Hezarkhani (Real Monarchs), and Cavan Sullivan (Philadelphia) in the poll to earn the honor.

Alex Moreno and Timbers2 next host The Town FC in midweek action on March 26. Kickoff from Providence Park is set for 7:30pm PT (FREE TICKETS | Watch Live).

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.