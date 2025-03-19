Huntsville City Football Club Academy Announces Tryout Dates

March 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville, Ala. - The Huntsville City Football Club Academy announced today that it will hold tryouts for its new U13 and U14 Boys' squads May 8 - 10 at Wicks Family Field. Parents looking to have their child tryout for the Huntsville City FC Academy can sign up here.

The Huntsville City FC Academy provides the lone opportunity in North Alabama and the Tennessee Valley to compete in the only MLS youth league. MLS NEXT is the highest level of youth competition and is designed to create a pathway to professional and competitive college soccer for the nation's best prospects.

Ahead of the tryouts, the Academy coaching staff will host open houses at Wicks Family Field throughout late March and early April. The open houses will provide families opportunities to ask questions and receive more information about the academy, a chance to see the facility the players will be playing in, and to ensure their children are signed up for tryouts. Dates will be released on the club's social media soon.

Additionally, the academy has announced that it has hired Joe Prince as an Assistant Academy Coach. He will join U13 Head Coach Babayele Sodade, U14 Head Coach and Goalkeeper Coach Amar Amin, and Assistant Academy Coach Michael Parker.

"I am excited to play my part in helping bring elite soccer into North Alabama for the first time," said Prince. "I think this area is ready for such a big opportunity and I can't wait to get started"

Prince is a former collegiate and semi-pro soccer player and an experienced coach with over 14 years of elite coaching experience. Since 2009, Prince has coached at almost every level ranging from NJCAA JUCO, MLS Next and even U8 soccer, where he has played a key role in every team that he has coached. He brings a wealth of knowledge, experience and passion for developing youth players. He is currently holding the U.S. Soccer C License course, with plans of taking to B course in 2026.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.