FC Cincinnati 2 Set for U.S. Open Cup Match against New York Pancyprian Freedoms

March 19, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 take on the New York Pancyprian Freedoms in the first round of the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Thursday night at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium.

The Orange and Blue's opening round match of the Open Cup kicks off at 7:30 p.m. ET with tickets available through the FC Cincinnati App or on seatgeek.com. The match, along with all round one and round two matches of the Open Cup, will air exclusively on U.S. Soccer's YouTube page.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs NEW YORK PANCYPRIAN FREEDOMS - THURSDAY, MARCH 20, 2025 - 7:30 P.M. ET - NKU SOCCER STADIUM

AN OPEN CUP DEBUT

FC Cincinnati 2 are set to participate in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup for the first time in club history Thursday night, representing Cincinnati in the 2025. The Orange and Blue are one of ten MLS NEXT Pro teams competing in this year's competition with all MLSNP clubs participating in the first round.

FCC 2 will look to replicate FC Cincinnati's 2017 run to the Open Cup semifinals as one of the competitions lower division sides at the time. The Orange and Blue won five matches beginning in the second round, which included wins over MLS sides Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire FC.

Should the Orange and Blue advance past the Freedoms, Round Two of the Open Cup would take place on April 1-2.

THE NEW YORK PANCYPRIAN FREEDOMS

The New York Pancyprian Freedoms booked their spot in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup after winning the 2024 National Amateur Cup under the United Stated Adult Soccer Association (USASA), an accomplishment which grants automatic qualification into the following year's Open Cup. The Freedoms are one of 32 amateur clubs participating in the Open Club this year and competing in the first round of the tournament.

Founded in 1974, the Astoria, New York based club recently celebrated its 50th year in 2024 and are among the most successful and storied amateur clubs across the United States. The Freedoms have claimed a number of amateur league and amateur competition trophies, including three National Amateur Open Cup's in 2008, 2010 and 2011, and are nine-time Cosmopolitan Soccer League champions.

The Freedoms are also three-time U.S. Open Cup winners, having raised the trophy three times over a four-year span between 1980-1983. The club defeated Maccabee AC in 1980 and again in 1982, and Kutis SC in 1983. The three Open Cup titles for the Freedoms are the second most of any New York based club.

