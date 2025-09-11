FC Cincinnati 2 Fall to Chicago Fire FC II, 2-1

Published on September 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 fell to Chicago Fire FC II, 2-1, Wednesday afternoon at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill.

FCC 2 dominated much of the first half action with the Orange and Blue's best chance coming in the 18th minute through forward Stefan Chirila. Carson Locker and Chirila combined inside the Chicago box before Chirila's shot attempt was deflected and cleared off the goal line.

Peter Mangione found a breakthrough for FCC 2 in the second half, scoring his second goal of the season in the 59th minute. Chirila controlled a ball played up and over the Chicago backline and moved into the box while holding off two defenders. Mangione provided an open option centrally and Chirila played to Mangione who finished with ease.

Chicago scored two late second half goals to claim three points as David Poreba equalized from the penalty spot in the 87th minute and Jhoiner Montiel found the winner in the second minute of stoppage time.

Two FC Cincinnati Academy products made their MLS NEXT Pro debuts Wednesday against Fire II with Slade Hall earning a start in goal and Camden Sphire coming on as a late second half substitute. Hall and Sphire become the 10th and 11th players from the FC Cincinnati Academy to make their FCC 2 debut this season.

The Orange and Blue have the weekend off before returning to action on Sunday, September 21 against New England Revolution II at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The match kicks off at 6 p.m. ET with tickets available for the match through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 at Chicago Fire FC II

Date: September 10, 2025

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: SeatGeek Stadium | Bridgeview, Illinois

Kickoff: 3:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 81 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CHI: 0-2-2

CIN: 0-1-1

CHI - David Poreba (PK) 87', Jhoiner Montiel (Hyte) 90'+2

CIN - Peter Mangione (Chirila) 59'

LINEUPS

CHI: Bryan Dowd, Geni Kanyane, Jean Diouf, Hugo Berg (Olu Oyegunle 75'), Josue Pfrommer (Darris Hyte 55'), Charles Nagle, Trip Flemming (C), Jhoiner Montiel, Robert Turdean (David Poreba 75'), Damian Nigg, Dylan Borso (Emir Herrera 75')

Substitutes not used: Owen Pratt, Juan Calle

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

CIN: Slade Hall, Dilan Hurtado, Yorkaeff Caicedo, Will Kuisel, Noah Adnan, Dilan Hurtado, Peter Mangione (C) (Tega Ikoba 78'), Carson Locker (Brandon Kristel 77'), Yamir Uculmana (Camden Sphire 90'+3), Kenji Mboma Dem, Stefan Chirila, Monsuru Opeyemi (Yair Ramos 52')

Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Ben Augee, Chance Malilo, Gavin DeHart, Dominick Lester

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

STATS SUMMARY: CHI/CIN

Shots: 9 / 15

Shots on Goal: 4 / 7

Saves: 4 / 2

Corner Kicks: 4 / 2

Fouls: 10 / 19

Offside: 0 / 0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN: Stefan Chirila (Yellow Card) 30'

CIN: Carson Locker (Yellow Card) 77'

CHI: Jhoiner Montiel (Yellow Card) 90'+2

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Alex Beehler

Ast. Referees: Eric Del Rosario, Fermin Sanchez

Fourth Official: Peter Bernardy







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.