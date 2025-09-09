FC Cincinnati 2 Travel to Bridgeview to Face Chicago Fire FC II

Published on September 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 and Chicago Fire FC II will square off in a midweek, afternoon match at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. on Wednesday, September 10. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at CHICAGO FIRE FC II - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 10, 2025 - 3 P.M. ET - SeatGeek Stadium

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati 2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

ATTEMPTING TO DOUSE THE FLAMES - Despite dropping two consecutive matches against Chicago Fire FC II, FCC 2 have pushed Chicago in recent meetings. The Orange and Blue have taken points in three of the last five against Chicago which included a 5-0 win a season ago. Cincinnati have their work cut out for them in this midweek match as Fire II have lost just once over their last seven matches.

GOALS GALORE - Just once over the prior six meetings between the two sides has a team failed to find the back of the net. Each team has also scored five goals in a single match over the last six with FCC 2 earning three points the aforementioned 5-0 win on July 28, 2024, and Fire II cruising to a 5-1 win in August of 2023. Only once over the 10 match all-time series has a game ended in a nil-nil draw, with the Orange and Blue earning a shootout win in July of 2023.

MORE MBOMA DEM - First team forward Kenji Mboma Dem has tallied goal contributions on each of the goals scored against Fire II this season. Mboma Dem assisted on Andrei Chirila's fourth minute goal against Chicago in March and scored for FCC 2 to spark a late comeback attempt against Fire II in May. Mboma Dem is just two goals shy of matching last season's total but has played in five less matches at the MLSNP level after signing a first team contract earlier this year.

THE YOUNG GARYS - The FC Cincinnati Academy season is back in full swing as the Young Garys kicked off their 2025-2026 Academy season. U18 attackers Carson Locker and Brandon Kristel were on the scoresheet in their 4-0 win over Indy Eleven on Saturday. Both players have made MLS NEXT Pro appearances this season with Locker seeing regular starting minutes (19 GP, 8 GS) in which he has scored three goals and tallied an assist.

A PLAYOFF UPDATE - Things are extremely tight in the Eastern Conference playoff race with just five regular season matches remaining for FCC 2. Just five points separate the Orange and Blue from eighth place Orlando City B with FCC 2 holding a game advantage over the Lions. Only two teams in the east have been officially eliminated from the playoff race with Columbus Crew 2 and Inter Miami CF II unable to qualify for postseason play.

Scouting Chicago Fire FC II

Record: 11-6-6 (43 points)

Standings: 5th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 2-2 draw - SOW - at New England Revolution II | 1-0 loss at New Red Bulls II | 2-0 win vs Philadelphia Union II

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

Leading Scorer: 12 - Jason Shokalook

One of MLS NEXT Pro's top teams, Chicago Fire FC II enter the matchweek with their eyes set on taking a top four spot in the Eastern Conference. Fire II are tied on points with fourth place Huntsville City FC and have the chance to move above third place New England Revolution II on Wednesday.

Chicago has no shortage of attacking options, led by forward Jason Shokalook. The Fire's 2024 MLS SuperDraft pick has scored 12 goals this season and is tied for fifth in MLS NEXT Pro's Golden Boot race. Shokalook has been red hot as of late, scoring in three of his last five appearances which include a four-goal performance against New York Red Bulls II in a 9-2 result at the end of July.

Claudio Cassano is the first player this season to double digit goals (10) and assists (10) and has been Chicago's most efficient and productive offensive player. Over his last five appearances, Cassano has nine goal contributions (5G, 4A) and has taken at least three shots in five matches. Cassano and Shokalook have powered Fire II to the second most goals in MLSNP (56) and trail only New York Red Bulls II.

Chicago have been strong at home, holding a 7-2-2 record at SeatGeek Stadium. Fire II have won three consecutive home matches and hold a plus-21 goal differential. Fire II have also been better at home than on the road, where the team has held three of their four season clean sheets.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.