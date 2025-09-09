Revolution II Shut out Huntsville City FC, 1-0

Published on September 9, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. The New England Revolution (11-5-7; 45 pts.) defeated Huntsville City FC (11-7-6, 43 pts.), 1-0, on Monday night at Gillette Stadium. Somerville, Mass. native Cristiano Oliveira netted the game-winning goal in the first half, while goalkeeper Donovan Parisian made a crucial penalty save in the final moments of the shutout win.

Winners of three of their four last games, Revolution II extended their unbeaten streak to five matches and climbed to third place in the Eastern Conference standings. At home this season, New England improves to a 7-1-4 record, having collected points in 11 of its 12 games played at Gillette Stadium.

The visitors nearly opened the scoring in the fourth minute, when Revolution II center back Victor Souza collided with Huntsville's Adem Sipić in the box. Sipić was awarded a penalty, but his shot sailed over the crossbar to keep the match scoreless. The visitors had another opportunity in the 29th minute, with another close-range shot from Sipić that missed wide.

New England struck first in first-half stoppage time, when a series of give-and-go passes into the box landed at the feet of Oliveira, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, who calmly buried his shot into the bottom-right corner of the net. The 17-year-old Somerville, Mass. native now owns four goals this season across his 19 appearances, 16 of them starts.

Forward Marcos Dias collected his team-best 10th assist of the 2025 campaign, moving into a tie for first place leaguewide in assists. Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry, a Groton, Mass. native, registered a secondary assist on Oliveira's tally, his fourth helper of the season. Fellow Homegrown Eric Klein matched midfielder Gevork Diarbian for the team lead in shots tonight, with two each. Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, suited up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro career appearance in tonight's win.

Parisian recorded three saves en route to his fourth shutout of the season, New England's seventh clean sheet of the campaign. The 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick made two stops on a pair of late chances in the 72nd and 87th minute. In the final minute of the match, the visitors were awarded their second penalty of the night after Huntsville forward Damien Barker John drew a foul in the box. Alan Carleton stepped up to the spot, though Parisian came up clutch with a diving save to keep the visitors off the scoresheet.

New England will conclude its two-game week on Friday, September 12, hosting Toronto FC II at Gillette Stadium. The 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff is available to watch live via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, with Jake Griffith providing the match commentary.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II has now collected results in 10 of their last 11 matches (7-1-3) dating back to June 26.

New England continues its strong form at home this season, having taken points in 11 of its 12 games played at Gillette Stadium (7-1-4).

Revolution II's 1.96 points per game rank fourth in MLS NEXT Pro after the conclusion of tonight's match.

On the defensive end, Revolution II rank tied for the third-fewest goals conceded leaguewide (29), while their seven clean sheets are tied for third.

M Cristiano Oliveira, a 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star, tallied his fourth goal of the season in tonight's victory.

F Marcos Dias registered his team-best 10th assist of the season, also a career high. In his last seven appearances, the Brazilian playmaker has recorded 10 goal contributions.

Dias' 10 assists are tied for first in MLS NEXT Pro, while his 79 key passes also lead the league.

Homegrown F Malcolm Fry earned a secondary assist on New England's first goal, his fourth assist of the campaign.

M Gevork Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, suited up for his 50th MLS NEXT Pro career appearance tonight, matching Homegrown M Eric Klein for the team lead in shot attempts, with two shots each.

GK Donovan Parisian, a 2025 MLS SuperDraft first-round pick, collected his fourth clean sheet of the season. Parisian posted a three-save performance in net tonight, including a penalty save in stoppage time to seal the victory for New England.

Homegrown Players Fry, Klein, and Damario McIntosh all featured in New England's Starting XI tonight.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #23

New England Revolution II 1 vs. Huntsville City FC 0

September 8, 2025 - Gillette Stadium (Foxborough, Mass.)

Referee: Velimir Stefanovic

Assistant Referee: Zeno Cho

Assistant Referee: Justen Lopez

Fourth Official: Andrew Porada

Weather: 65 degrees and mostly cloudy

Scoring Summary:

NE - Cristiano Oliveira 4 (Marcos Dias 10, Malcolm Fry 4) 45'+3

Misconduct Summary:

HNT - Philip Mayaka (Yellow Card) 21'

NE - Victor Souza (Yellow Card) 36'

HNT - Jordan Knight (Yellow Card) 53'

NE - Hesron Barry (Yellow Card) 75'

HNT - Moises Veliz (Yellow Card) 80'

NE - Joe Buck (Yellow Card) 86'

NE - Damario McIntosh (Yellow Card) 90'+1

HNT - Alan Carleton (Yellow Card) 90'+3

NE - Michael Tsicoulias (Yellow Card) 90'+4

NE - Donovan Parisian (Yellow Card) 90'+5

New England Revolution II: Donovan Parisian; Hesron Barry, Victor Souza, Gabe Dahlin, Damario McIntosh; Cristiano Oliveira (Joe Buck 65'), Eric Klein, Marcos Dias (Michael Tsicoulias 90'+1); Gevork Diarbian (Eli Ackerman 79'), Malcolm Fry (Javaun Mussenden 65'), Damorney Hutchinson (Sharod George 65')

Substitutes Not Used: JD Gunn, Josh Macedo, Aarin Prajapati, Judah Siqueira

Huntsville City FC: Erik Lauta; Tyshawn Rose, Zach Barrett, Kevin Carmichael, Blake Bowen (Moises Veliz 46'); Jordan Knight (Damien Barker John 84'), Philip Mayaka, Pep Casas (Gio Miglietti 84'), Bryce Boneau (Ethan O'Brien 43'); Alan Carleton, Adem Sipic (Gunnar Studenhofft 63')

Substitutes Not Used: Gabi Alonso, Kessy Coulibaly, Ammar Delic, Isaiah Jones

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Huntsville City FC

7 Shots 18

1 Shots (on Target) 3

4 Blocked Shots 5

3 Saves 0

7 Corner Kicks 7

3 Offsides 4

21 Fouls 8

270 (77.0%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 549 (88.9%)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 9, 2025

Revolution II Shut out Huntsville City FC, 1-0 - New England Revolution II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.