Revolution II Host Huntsville City FC on Monday Night

Published on September 7, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II (10-5-7, 42 pts.) resumes MLS NEXT Pro action on Monday night, hosting Huntsville City FC (11-6-6; 43 pts.) at Gillette Stadium. The match kicks off at 7:00 p.m. ET and is available to watch live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app, with Ryan Le calling the action.

New England will continue its three-game homestand on Monday night, while riding a four-game unbeaten streak, all of which were multi-goal performances. Revolution II battled Chicago Fire FC II to a 2-2 draw last Sunday, with Chicago collecting the extra point in the 3-1 penalty shootout. New England has now taken points in nine of its last 10 matches (6-1-3) and continues to be a dominant force at home this season, collecting results in 10 of their 11 games played at Gillette Stadium (6-1-4). With 42 points, Revolution II sits fifth in the Eastern Conference, just one point behind Huntsville in third, and ranks fifth leaguewide in points per game (1.91).

Last Sunday, forward Marcos Dias netted his career-best ninth goal of the 2025 campaign. The Brazilian playmaker has now tallied nine goal contributions in his last six appearances. Dias continues to pace the league in key passes this season (76) and ranks tied for third in assists across MLS NEXT Pro (9). New England's second tally on Sunday came from fellow forward Damorney Hutchinson, who recorded the third goal of his debut professional campaign. Hutchinson has logged three goal contributions in his last four matches.

Academy player Javaun Mussenden, 18, registered his second professional helper on Sunday and has now started 11 of his 16 outings this season. Sunday's match also saw appearances from several other Academy players, including 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Josh Macedo, alongside Judah Siqueira, Aarin Prajapati and Makai Wells, who made his professional debut in the contest.

Wells, 16, is one of five players from the Revolution's Pro Pathway on international duty this week, as he participates in a Domestic Training Camp with the United States Under-17 side. Also on the international stage, Revolution II forward Alex Monis earned a selection to the Philippines Under-23 Men's National Team for three AFC U-23 Asian Cup 2026 Qualifiers, while newly acquired center back Chris Mbai-Assem received his first call-up with the Central African Republic Men's National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Mbai-Assem, 20, logged 34 minutes in his Revolution II debut in last Sunday's contest.

Monday night's clash will see a battle between two of the league's top defensive units. New England has conceded the fourth-fewest goals (29) across MLS NEXT Pro this season, while Huntsville has allowed a league-low 27 goals. Monday will mark the first and only battle of the season between New England and Huntsville, who are currently knotted at 1-1-1 in the all-time series. Huntsville, a 2023 MLS NEXT Pro expansion side, is winless in its last three games on the road, after falling 2-0 to Atlanta United 2 in its most recent match on August 30.

