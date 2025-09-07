Inter Miami CF II Falls on the Road against Columbus Crew 2
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II fell 4-0 on the road against Columbus Crew 2.
Lineup Notes
Inter Miami CF II took the pitch with Marco Simion in goal; Theo Vorenkamp, Daniel Sumalla, captain Giovanni Ferraina and Cesar Abadia-Reda made up a back line of four; Santiago Ledesma, Ian Urkidi and Preston Plambeck in the midfield; Alexander Shaw, Alejandro Flores, and Mateo Saja leading the team's attack.
Match Action
The match opened evenly, with both teams sharing possession in the early stages. Columbus broke the deadlock in the 10th minute when Nicolas Rincón struck to make it 1-0. The hosts doubled their advantage just before halftime, with Kevin Gbamble finding the back of the net in the 42nd minute to send the match into the break at 2-0.
In the second half, Gbamble struck again in the 57th minute to extend Columbus' lead to 3-0. Despite a determined effort from the visitors, Columbus sealed the result with a fourth goal late in the match.
Next Up
Inter Miami CF II returns home on September 14, hosting Orlando City B at Chase Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.
