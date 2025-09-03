FC Cincinnati 2 Loan Brian Schaefer to Indy Eleven

Published on September 3, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have loaned defender Brian Schaefer to Indy Eleven of the USL Championship, the club announced today. The loan will run through the end of the USL Championship season.

Schaefer was selected by FC Cincinnati in the first round of MLS SuperDraft 2024 before signing an MLS NEXT Pro contract with FCC 2 prior to the start of the 2024 MLSNP season.

"We're excited about this opportunity for Brian," said Jeff Larentowicz, Director of Player Pathway for FC Cincinnati. "He's been a top performer in our group over the past two years, and this is a chance for him to build on that and showcase that consistency with Indy Eleven for the rest of this season."

In 2024, Schaefer started all but one regular season match for the Orange and Blue and led all players in minutes played with 2,430. Schaefer led a defense which allowed the fourth fewest goals in MLSNP and was on the field for all seven shutout performances.

Schaefer has also contributed on the offensive end of things in 2025, scoring three goals and adding two assists - both single season career highs. Schaefer has made a total of 50 appearances across all competitions for the Orange and Blue, logging over 4,000 minutes.

TRANSACTION: On Wednesday, September 3, 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 loan defender Brian Schaefer to Indy Eleven for the remainder of the USL Championship season.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 3, 2025

FC Cincinnati 2 Loan Brian Schaefer to Indy Eleven - FC Cincinnati 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.