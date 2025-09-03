Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Carolina Core FC

Published on September 3, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C.  - Crown Legacy FC returns home to face off against in-state rivals Carolina Core FC tomorrow, September 4 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Matchup Preview

The Foxes enter the match in a battle for a playoff berth with CLFC, sitting in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6W-9L-8D record (30 points) and a -2 goal differential. Thursday's match will be the third and final matchup between the Core and CLFC this season, with the previous two matches ending in 2-1 a win for CLFC (Apr. 26) at Truist Field, and a scoreless draw at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex that ended in a penalty shootout win for the Core, 4:2 (July 9).

Last Time Out

CLFC is coming off of a narrow 1-0 defeat to Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park on August 31. Orlando pulled ahead in the 97th minute after a long, hard-fought battle. In the match's second-to-last play, Orlando snuck a pass into the box, but defender Mikah Thomas met it for a clearance attempt along with an Orlando City attacker, sending the ball straight up. Fending off two CLFC defenders, Thalles Gomes Ferreira controlled it's decent and got off a volley that dipped just over Isaac Walker.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Carolina Core FC

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, North Carolina

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLS Season Pass







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.