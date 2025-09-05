Sing claims team-leading seventh goal of 2025

MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC fell 4-3 to Carolina Core FC at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on Thursday night. Forward Dylan Sing scored his team-leading seventh goal of the season while Thiago Rodrigues claimed his fourth of the year.

The Foxes got on the board in the seventh minute when a misplaced pass from Chituru Odnuze fell straight to the feel of CCFC in the midfield. Carolina connected quick passes that ended in a volley from Facundo Canete finding its way into the top left corner of the net.

CLFC didn't waste anytime getting back on the board, forcing an own goal in the ninth minute of the contest. Aryeh Miller attempted to play back to his keeper under pressure but Alex Sutton missed the pass and saw the ball roll into the back of his own net.

Carolina took the lead into the halftime break after striking in the 41st minute. Miller found space in the middle of the pitch, taking a long run up into a shot that deflected off a Crown Legacy defender and over the goal line.

Crown Legacy equalized in the 50th minute thanks to Sing. The play began on the right wing, with Brian Romero sending in a low driven ball across the penalty area, finding Sing for a one-time finish at the six-yard box that took a friendly bounce off the bar and over the line.

CCFC pulled ahead in the 71st minute. Goalkeeper Alex Sutton booted the ball up the pitch to Anthony Sumo Jr. waiting in the attacking third. The forward muscled off his defender and slipped a shot around Odunze to pull ahead 3-2. The visitors grabbed another five minutes later after Jacob Evans sent a shot up to the roof of the net from the center of the box.

Crown Legacy got another in the last minute of regulation. Rodrigues collected a pass at the top of the box, attempting to side step his defender but had his feet taken out from under him, resulting in a penalty for CLFC. The Brazilian stepped up to the spot and converted by going to the bottom left.

Crown Legacy FC (6-11-8, 29 points) returns to play on Friday, September 12 when CLFC continues its three-match homestand against independent side Chattanooga FC. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Dylan Sing scored his seventh goal of the season. He leads CLFC in goals in 2025.

Thiago Rodrigues scored his fourth goal of the year.

Brian Romero notched his third assist of the year. He is tied for most assists on the team this season.

Dylan Sing led all players in shots with five.

Scoring Summary:

7' - CCFC - Facundo Canete (Msunguchi Alenga)

9' - CLFC - Aryeh Miller (Own Goal)

41' - CCFC - Aryeh Miller (Facundo Canete)

50' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Brian Romero)

71' - CCFC - Anthony Sumo Jr. (Unassisted)

76' - CCFC - Jacob Evans (Facundo Canete)

90' - CLFC - Thiago Rodrigues (Penalty)

Disciplinary Summary:

15' - CLFC - Baye Coulibaly (Caution Y)

45'+1' - CCFC - Aryeh Miller (Caution Y)

54' - CLFC - Jack Neeley (Caution Y)

56' - CLFC - Magic Smalls (Caution Y)

88' - CCFC - Ibrahim Covi (Caution Y)

90'+4' - CLFC - Adrian Mendoza (Caution Y)

90'+6' - CLFC - Mikah Thomas (Caution Y)

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Chituru Odunze (GK); Mikah Thomas, Assane Ouedraogo, Morrison Agyemang, Jack Neeley (C) (Yves Tcheuyap - 83'); Baye Coulibaly (Simon Tonidandel - 83'), Nikola Petković (Adrian Mendoza - 68'); Magic Smalls (Emmanuel Uchegbu - 68'), Archie Goodwin (Thiago Rodrigues - 68'), Dylan Sing, Brian Romero

Unused Subs: Isaac Walker (GK); Wyatt Holt; Erik Peña, Andrej Subotić

Carolina Core FC Starting XI:

Alex Sutton (GK); Jathan Juarez, Kai Thomas, Daniel Chica, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Paul Leonardi (Ibrahim Covi - 83'); Antonio Pineda (Cory Lundeen - 82'), Msunguchi Alenga, Aryeh Miller (Jacob Evans - 61'), Facundo Canete (C); Jesus Ibarra (Anthony Sumo Jr. - 61')

Unused Subs: Andrew Pannenburg (GK); Zion Scarlett; Jonathan Bazaes, Derek Cuevas, Glory Nzingo







