MLS NEXT Pro Names the Town FC Team of the Month, Francesco Montali Goalkeeper of the Month

Published on September 4, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The Town FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - The Town FC, the San Jose Earthquakes' MLS NEXT Pro team, has been named the league's Team of the Month and Francesco Montali the Goalkeeper of the Month for August.

TTFC continued to make their case as Western Conference contenders, earning 14 points across six matches in August (4-1-1), outscoring their opponents 11-6 to rise to the top of the MLS NEXT Pro Pacific Division. The Bay Area side started the month strong, winning their first four matches in regulation and a fifth after penalties to extend their club record to eight games unbeaten. Emblematic of the team effort is the fact that eight different players scored during August, led by Nick Fernandez's three goals.

"I couldn't be prouder of this group for earning Team of the Month," said The Town FC Head Coach Dan DeGeer. "What stands out most is their ability to find a way during challenging moments-showing resilience, unity, and belief in each other. This recognition is a reflection of their relentless spirit and the work they put in every day."

Goalkeeper Francesco Montali secured two clean sheets in the month of August for The Town FC and conceded only one goal in two other games. In a penalty shootout to decide the winner following a 0-0 draw with Real Monarchs on Aug. 27, the Miami native made three consecutive saves to earn the additional point for his club.

"I'm incredibly proud of Francesco for earning Goalkeeper of the Month," said DeGeer. "His three saves in the penalty shootout were a big moment for us, but just as impressive has been his development throughout the year-growing in confidence, consistency and leadership with every game."

With just six games left in the regular season, The Town FC are not only aiming to repeat as Pacific Division champions but also shatter last season's club record of 51 points. TTFC returns home Saturday, Sept. 6, to face Portland Timbers2. Kickoff from The Park at Saint Mary's in Moraga, California, will take place at 5 p.m. PT. Tickets can be purchased at thetownfc.com/tickets.







