Head Coach Erik Bushey and Forward Mamadou Billo Diop Named MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month and Player of the Month for August

Published on September 4, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 has had an impressive run of form as of late, having gone two straight months with an undefeated record. The past eight games across July and August have seen the team put up a 6-0-2 record and earn a collective 21 points to solidify Colorado's second place standing in the Western Conference and fourth place standing in the league overall.

Leading the team through its triumphant month of August was MLS NEXT Pro Coach of the Month Erik Bushey, who is going on his fourth season as the head coach of Rapids 2. Bushey's side completed a near perfect month, recording four outright wins and one draw, which came against the top team in the league, St. Louis CITY2. On top of boosting their standing in the league, Rapids 2 also bagged 14 goals across the month while only conceding six.

Of the 14 goals scored in the month of August, MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Month Mamadou Billo Diop got his foot on the end of six goals and one assist. The striker kicked off the month with a brace in the team's match against defending MLS NEXT Pro champions North Texas SC and earned the first hat trick of his professional career in the game against Austin FC II. His three-goal performance also earned Diop the title of MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek for week 23 of season.

Since joining the club at the beginning of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season, Diop has added 12 goals and two assists and leads the team in both goal scored and goal contributions this season. He also is tied for fourth overall for the league's lead in goals.

As Colorado approaches the last four games of its season, the team is still searching to clinch a spot in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs. The last time Rapids 2 saw a postseason run was 2023, where the team finished as the number one overall seed in the league. Rapids 2 ultimately fell short to Austin FC II in the Western Conference Final while Austin went on to become the 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Champions.







