St Louis CITY2 Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 on Friday Night at Energizer Park

Published on September 10, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 is set to host Minnesota United FC 2 to close out their regular season series against the Loons on Friday, September 12 at 7:00 p.m. CT. Fans can watch the match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Prior to the team's bye week, CITY2 were in Houston, facing Dynamo 2 at SaberCats Stadium with the match ending in a 2-2 draw, before St Louis fell 4-3 in the ensuing penalty shootout. With the draw, CITY2 picked up a point to continue their first-place lead in MLS NEXT Pro, extending their unbeaten streak to 15 matches.

Both Gabriel Mikina and Caden Glover scored their third goals of the season, with Mikina now leading all CITY2 defenders in goals scored. The squad has posted 55 goals this season, more than they scored through all of last year (53).

Friday's contest will be the final meeting of the season between St Louis and Minnesota. CITY2 won the previous two meetings with the first coming on May 18 in Minnesota, with a Mykhi Joyner brace and game-winner from Miguel Perez helping CITY2 to the 3-2 win. The second meeting was on July 27, as St Louis earned a huge 4-0 shutout win which featured goals from Brendan McSorley, Miguel Perez, Cam Cilley, and Caden Glover. During the team's current unbeaten streak, CITY2 has defeated Minnesota twice.

Minnesota picked up a 1-0 win over Austin FC II last Friday, September 5, moving them into seventh place in the Western Conference. The Loons have a 10-9-5 record, while holding a 4-5-3 record on the road. MNUFC2 won four out of five matches in August and has five players with three or more goals this season, including forwards Luke Hille and Logan Dorsey who have ten and seven goals, respectively. Midfielder Curt Calov leads Minnesota with seven assists.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 10, 2025

St Louis CITY2 Hosts Minnesota United FC 2 on Friday Night at Energizer Park - St. Louis City SC 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.