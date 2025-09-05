Timbers2 to Bay Area to Face the Town FC

Timbers2 continue their chase for a playoff spot Saturday when they travel to face The Town FC at St. Mary's College (5pm PT, MLS Season Pass).

The Storyline

Only six points below the playoff line in the MLS NEXT Pro Western Conference, T2 come into Saturday's match against The Town keen to pick up a much needed three points.

Last week, Timbers2 dropped a tough 4-1 result on the road to Whitecaps FC 2. Gage Guerra scored T2's loan goal, a PK in the 67th minute, for his team-leading ninth of the season.

The Town, (12-5-5, 44pts) sit in third place and are gunning to secure a playoff spot. They are in top form, having been named MLS NEXT Pro Team of the Month for August, going unbeaten in five of their six matches in the month (4-1-1) and are the only MLSNP team not to have lost at home.

Saturday marks the third and final regular-season meeting between the two teams with T2 having defeated The Town on PKs in March before losing 5-0 on the road in May.







