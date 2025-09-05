The Town Group & Soccer Training Solutions Join Forces for Youth Development

THE TOWN, CA - The Town Group LLC and Soccer Training Solutions LLC, the management company behind Diablo Valley "Wolves" FC, have announced an exciting joint venture to form a new entity, Town Soccer Holdings, LLC (TSH). This partnership is set to transform youth soccer, beginning in the East Bay region and ultimately scaling to become a premier national youth sports platform. The purpose of TSH will be to expand programming for clubs, increase access to elite pathways, and to develop state-of-the-art facilities that support thriving soccer communities for all levels of the game.

TSH's mission is rooted in advancing youth soccer opportunities through collaboration. The organization will continue to work closely with like-minded soccer clubs and youth sports organizations to grow the sport to foster elite-level pathways for players. A key priority is the operation of elite programs such as MLS NEXT and Elite Academy, as well as grassroots programs like MLS GO. Additionally, the organization is excited to announce the pursuit of the Girls Academy and GA Aspire, seeking to provide girls access to the same high-level developmental opportunities available to male players in MLS NEXT. TSH will also advance the development of a future professional women's soccer team in WPSL Pro; an exciting 2nd division women's professional league announced earlier this year.

As part of its commitment to the East Bay community, TSH also plans to spearhead the redevelopment of the Antioch Youth Sports Complex. With a capacity for six full size 11v11 natural grass fields, this major project will create a modernized facility capable of supporting recreational, competitive, and elite youth soccer, as well as hosting annual tournaments. Additionally, the revamped complex will feature a dedicated training facility designed to accommodate men's and women's professional soccer teams.

Cofounder and CEO of The Town Group, Benno Nagel, expressed enthusiasm for the joint venture, stating, "On behalf of The Town Group, we're ecstatic to be entering into this next chapter of our growth and to be expanding upon our successful partnership with Jon Scoles and Richard Weiszmann, and with the DVFC community. US Soccer is in a tremendous phase of development and especially at the youth level, and we look forward to furthering that mission of providing players with more opportunities to excel."

"We are excited to partner with a great group of people that share a vision of creating a better soccer environment for the youth of our community, and throughout our country," said Jon Scole, Managing Partner for Soccer Training Solutions. "Creating player pathways and expanded opportunities for kids is what STS was created for, and we're happy to be expanding our capacity to achieve that mission through this new partnership with The Town Group."

Through this partnership, TSH is poised to create an enduring impact on the youth sports landscape, fostering community engagement through soccer and empowering players with tools for growth at every level of the game.







