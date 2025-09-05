Sporting KC II Faces Real Monarchs on Saturday in First and Final Meeting of 2025

Sporting Kansas City II will host Real Monarchs on Saturday at 12 p.m. CT in the two longtime foes' first and only meeting of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season. Tickets are on sale at SeatGeek.com, and the match will be available to stream on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Interim head coach Ike Opara will guide his side into this one after nearly snatching a result from Colorado Rapids 2 last Sunday. With only five matches to play in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season, Opara and SKC II will look to close out the year on a high note with three of their last five coming at home.

Kansas City's last appearance on the pitch saw them take a 3-2 defeat to second-place holders Colorado on Sunday. Maouloune Goumballe bagged his fourth goal of the season on Anthony Samway's first professional assist. Goumballe has seven goal contributions and paces the team in assists with three.

Samways, a rookie out of the Ohio State University, has started 14 of 20 appearances, playing 1406 minutes. Captain Cielo Tschantret, who scored against Colorado, has made 22 starts, finding the back of the net three times. His goal against Rapids 2 came off a corner delivery from fellow Academy product Johann Ortiz for his second assist of the season.

Medgy Alexandre leads the team in goals scored, tucking eight shots past various keepers in 2025. The Canadian-born forward has earned 16 starts, 20 appearances and logged 1379 minutes played. Goalkeeper Jacob Molinaro will not be available for selection on Saturday as he is with the USYNT U-19s in Fayetteville, Georgia, for his first Domestic Identity Training Camp.

Real Monarchs is led by head coach Mark Lowry, who currently has his squad in fourth place in the West. They earned five results in six matches in the month of August, scoring 12 goals and conceding just four. Their leading scorer is Jesus Barea, who has seven goals and two assists. Midfielder Aiden Hezarkhani has six goals and three assists.

Following Saturday's matinee, SKC II will take on North Texas SC at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Kickoff is slated for 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, August 14.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 24

Date: Saturday, September 6, 2025

Kickoff: 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: Children's Mercy Victory Field (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

