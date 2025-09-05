Inter Miami CF II to Visit Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday

Published on September 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II (6W-13L-4D, 22 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on the road, with the team visiting the Columbus Crew 2 (4W-15L-4D, 17 points) this Sunday, Sep. 7. Kick off at Historic Crew Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET.

Where to Watch

This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.

Previous Meetings

Sunday's fixture marks the ninth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and the Columbus Crew 2. Inter Miami II holds a record of two wins, two draws and four losses against the Ohio-based side.

In the most recent encounter, Inter Miami II took the three points at Chase Stadium featuring a brace from forward Yuval Cohen to close out the 4-2 victory in Matchday 3 of this regular season.

Scouting Report

Columbus Crew 2 enters this match following a 7-4 defeat on the road against New York Red Bulls II. The hosts have collected 17 points so far this season, with a record of four wins, four draws, and 15 losses, placing them last in the Eastern Conference standings and out of the playoff picture.

Forward Chase Adams has been a standout performer for Columbus, leading the team with eight goals to his name this campaign.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from September 5, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.