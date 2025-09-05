Inter Miami CF II to Visit Columbus Crew 2 on Sunday
Published on September 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Inter Miami CF II News Release
Inter Miami CF II (6W-13L-4D, 22 points) is set for MLS NEXT Pro regular season action on the road, with the team visiting the Columbus Crew 2 (4W-15L-4D, 17 points) this Sunday, Sep. 7. Kick off at Historic Crew Stadium is set for 3 p.m. ET.
Where to Watch
This match will be available for fans to stream by visiting the MLS NEXT Pro website or.
Previous Meetings
Sunday's fixture marks the ninth all-time meeting between Inter Miami II and the Columbus Crew 2. Inter Miami II holds a record of two wins, two draws and four losses against the Ohio-based side.
In the most recent encounter, Inter Miami II took the three points at Chase Stadium featuring a brace from forward Yuval Cohen to close out the 4-2 victory in Matchday 3 of this regular season.
Scouting Report
Columbus Crew 2 enters this match following a 7-4 defeat on the road against New York Red Bulls II. The hosts have collected 17 points so far this season, with a record of four wins, four draws, and 15 losses, placing them last in the Eastern Conference standings and out of the playoff picture.
Forward Chase Adams has been a standout performer for Columbus, leading the team with eight goals to his name this campaign.
