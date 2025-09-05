Colorado Rapids 2 Loan Defender Joshua Belluz to Hartford Athletic

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today the club has loaned defender Joshua Belluz to Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.

"We are thrilled about this opportunity for Josh," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "He has been a part of some big moments for us in his time here. Hartford is on track for a postseason run and Josh will join at a pivotal time for the club where he can contribute towards the team's success. The minutes in a strong competitive environment will serve Josh well at this point in his career."

Belluz joined Colorado ahead of the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season from Syracuse University. In his two seasons with the second team, the center back has recorded 35 appearances and has been a consistent starter for Rapids 2.

During his time at Syracuse, Belluz led the team in minutes played (1,811) during his fifth and final collegiate season, which saw the team make a run to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Belluz added two goals and one assist across the 2023 regular season and was one of four players to start in all 21 matches for the Orange. In addition to his offensive efforts, Belluz helped Syracuse's defense to seven clean sheets during the regular season.

TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 loan defender Joshua Belluz to Hartford Athletic of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.

Joshua Belluz

Pronunciation: BUH-lose

Position: Defender

Height: 6-6

Weight: 207 lbs

Birthdate: April 4, 2001

Birthplace: Toronto, Canada

Nationality: Canada







