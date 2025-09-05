Colorado Rapids 2 Loan Midfielder Malik Pinto to Orange County SC
Published on September 5, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Colorado Rapids 2 News Release
COMMERCE CITY, Colo. - Colorado Rapids 2 announced today the club has loaned midfielder Malik Pinto to Orange County SC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.
"We are excited for this opportunity for Malik," said Brian Crookham, Director of Player Personnel. "Malik has been an exceptional leader and has been a major contributor to the success of Rapids 2 during the 2025 season. He will be a strong addition to an Orange County roster that is looking to make a postseason run in USL Championship."
Pinto joined Colorado ahead of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season after spending two seasons with FC Cincinatti, where he signed his first professional contract. The midfielder made 33 total appearances in MLS with the club, having made his debut against Nashville SC on March 25, 2023, at 20 years old.
Since joining Rapids 2, Pinto has been one of the main contributors in the offensive half, recording four goals and three assists across 24 appearances. The Durham, North Carolina native has also been a leader on the team, sharing the captain's armband with fellow teammate Daouda Amadou.
Previous to his time playing professionally, Pinto developed his skills at the collegiate level with Princeton University. He spent two seasons with the Tigers and made 34 total appearances with 30 starts. The midfielder played in all 16 matches for the university in his last season and notched a career high of four assists in 2022. In 2021, he earned Second-Team All-Ivy League honors and was named as an honorable mention following the 2022 season.
TRANSACTION: Colorado Rapids 2 loan midfielder Malik Pinto to Orange County SC of the USL Championship for the remainder of the 2025 season.
Malik Pinto
Pronunciation: mah-LEEK PIN-toe
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-11
Weight: 168 lbs.
Birthdate: August 8, 2002
Birthplace: Durham, North Carolina
Nationality: United States
