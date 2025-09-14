Revolution II Forward Sharod George Signed to Short-Term Agreement

Published on September 13, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







FOXBOROUGH, Mass. - New England Revolution II forward Sharod George has been called up by the Revolution on a Short-Term Agreement, making him eligible for selection in tonight's MLS match against Toronto FC at Gillette Stadium.

George, 21, features on the MLS matchday roster for the second straight week, having logged five appearances with Revolution II since signing with the team in July. The Brooklyn, N.Y. native arrived in New England after previous stints playing in both Greece and Germany. George began his career in Europe as an academy player with Germany's SV Arnstadt.

Tonight's 7:30 p.m. ET kickoff airs on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and Apple TV+ in English and Spanish. Listen to Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies call the action on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM), or tune into Más Latino 99.9 FM / 1300 AM for Spanish commentary, and 1260 AM Nossa Radio USA in Portuguese.

TRANSACTION: New England Revolution sign Revolution II forward Sharod George to a Short-Term Agreement on September 13, 2025.







