Timbers Defeat New York Red Bulls, 2-1, at Providence Park

Published on September 14, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Timbers (11-9-9, 42pts) defeated the New York Red Bulls (11-12-7, 40pts) 2-1 at Providence Park on Saturday night. Portland took the first half lead in the 28th minute with a Matías Rojas floating header, assisted by Kristoffer Velde. The visitors equalized the match in the 70th minute before Antony provided the game-winning goal just minutes later for the Timbers. With the victory, Portland climbs back into sixth place in the Western Conference with five matches remaining.

Goose Hollow Debuts

Portland's summer signings, Kristoffer Velde and Matías Rojas, both made their Providence Park debuts tonight, starting the match and contributing to the Timbers' opening goal. Rojas scored his first goal in Green and Gold, heading in a cross from Velde in the 28th minute of the first half. The assist marked Velde's first for Portland. Notably, Rojas became the 13th Timbers player to score in their Providence Park debut, while Velde is the sixth Timber to record an assist in their first home match.

Antony Wins the Match

Portland Timbers forward Antony scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute, registering his seventh goal of the campaign and 14th goal contribution in 2025. His match-winner puts the Brazilian in the lead in goal contributions for the club this season and in a tie for the club lead in goals with Kevin Kelsy (7). It marked his first goal contribution since returning to league play on August 8 at FC Dallas, and his first goal since June 8.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Matías Rojas (Kristoffer Velde), 28th minute: Kristoffer Velde controlled a pass towards the goal line before he centered it across the box, allowing Matías Rojas to header it into the top left corner over the keeper.

RBNY - Emil Forsberg, 70th minute: Emil Forsberg controlled a deflection into the box and slotted a right footed shot into the right side of the goal.

POR - Antony (Juan Mosquera), 73rd minute: Juan Mosquera controlled a pass at the top right of the box and curled a cross to the back post where Antony slid and scored into the bottom left corner.

Notes

The Timbers (11-9-9, 42pts) are in sixth place in the Western Conference. Portland's summer signings Kristoffer Velde and Matías Rojas both made their Providence Park debuts starting in tonight's match. Matías Rojas registered his first goal in Green and Gold. Kristoffer Velde registered his first assist for Portland. Rojas is the 13th Timber s player to score in their Providence Park debut. Velde is the sixth Timber to provide an assist in their first home match. Antony scored the game-winning goal in the 73rd minute It marked Antony's seventh goal of the campaign and 14th overall goal contribution in 2025. Antony's match-winner puts the Brazilian in the lead in goal contributions for the club this season. Antony also tied for the club lead in goals with Kevin Kelsy (7). Notably, it is Antony's first goal contribution since returning to league play on August 8 at FC Dallas, and his first goal since June 8. The Timbers will travel for three games and host two more matches as they close the regular season. Up next, Timbers go on the road to face Houston Dynamo FC on September 20.

Portland Timbers (11-9-9, 42pts) vs. New York Red Bulls (11-12-7, 40pts)

September 13, 2025 - Providence Park (Portland, Ore.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 1 1 2

New York Red Bulls 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Rojas (Velde), 28

RBNY: Forsberg, 70

POR: Antony (Kelsy), 73

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Velde (caution), 35

RBNY: Stroud (caution), 38

RBNY: Choupo-Moting (caution), 45+1

POR: Fory (caution), 61

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Mosquera, D Surman, D Zuparic, D Fory, M Rojas (Da Costa, 57), M Ortiz (Chara, 75), M Ayala (Paredes,75), M Velde (Lassiter, 81), M Antony, F Mora Š (Kelsy, 57)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Muse, D K. Miller, D E. Miller

TOTAL SHOTS: 15 (three players tied, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Velde, 2); FOULS: 13 (Velde, Antony, 3); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 3; SAVES: 3

RBNY: GK Coronel, D Eile, D Nealis, D Parker, D Stroud (Donkor, 46), D Edwards (Morales, 81), M Edelman (Berggren, 46), M Forsberg Š, M Carmona (Hall, 64), M Sofo (Ngoma, 81), F Choupo-Moting

Substitutes Not Used: GK McCarthy, D Duncan, D Nealis, F Gjengaar

TOTAL SHOTS:10 (Forsberg, 3) ; SHOTS ON GOAL: 4 (four players tied, 1); FOULS: 11 (Choupo-Moting, 4); OFFSIDES: 5; CORNER KICKS: 5; SAVES: 4

Referee: Joe Dickerson

Assistant Referees: Cameron Blanchard, Logan Brown

Fourth Official: Fotis Bazakos

VAR: Michael Radchuk

Attendance: 22,710

