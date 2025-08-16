LA Galaxy Sign Defender Chris Rindov to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed defender Chris Rindov to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of the 2025 MLS Regular Season match against Inter Miami CF tonight, Saturday, Aug. 16 (4:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass).

Rindov, 23, has recorded one goal in 21 appearances (21 starts) across all competitions for Ventura County FC during the 2025 campaign. Rindov signed with VCFC in 2025 after spending two seasons with Sporting Kansas City (2023-24), where he logged one career appearance. The Silver Spring, Md., native recorded one goal and one assist in 48 matches played (43 starts) across all competitions for Sporting Kanas City II (2023-24). Sporting Kansas City signed Rindov ahead of the 2023 season after selecting the defender in the Second Round (37th overall) of the 2023 MLS SuperDraft out of the University of Maryland, where he logged four goals and five assists in 58 appearances.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign defender Chris Rindov to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on Aug. 16, 2025.

Chris Rindov

Position: Defender

Height: 6-2

Weight: 190

Date Of Birth: Oct. 8, 2001

Age: 23

Birthplace: Silver Spring, Md.

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA







