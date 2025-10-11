LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Tommy Musto to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC
Published on October 11, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Ventura County FC News Release
LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy signed midfielder Tommy Musto to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of tonight's MLS Regular Season match against FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass). This is Musto's second call up this season.
Musto tallied four goals and two assists in 28 appearances (28 starts) for Ventura County FC in the 2025 season. In two seasons played with MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC2 (2023-24), Musto recorded three assists in 29 career appearances (25 starts). The Makawao, Hawaii, native made one appearance (0 starts) for LAFC in a 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match on May 21, 2024. He is the 13th MLS player from Hawaii in league history.
Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.
Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Tommy Musto to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on October 10, 2025.
Tommy Musto
Position: Midfielder
Height: 5-8
Weight: 160
Date Of Birth: Nov. 10, 2003
Age: 21
Birthplace: Makawao, Hawaii
Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)
Citizenship: USA
