LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Tommy Musto to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

Published on October 11, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ventura County FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy signed midfielder Tommy Musto to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of tonight's MLS Regular Season match against FC Dallas at 7:30 p.m. PT (MLS Season Pass). This is Musto's second call up this season.

Musto tallied four goals and two assists in 28 appearances (28 starts) for Ventura County FC in the 2025 season. In two seasons played with MLS NEXT Pro side LAFC2 (2023-24), Musto recorded three assists in 29 career appearances (25 starts). The Makawao, Hawaii, native made one appearance (0 starts) for LAFC in a 2024 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 match on May 21, 2024. He is the 13th MLS player from Hawaii in league history.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player, age 25 or younger during the league season, from its MLS NEXT Pro affiliate to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season (maximum of 16 days). An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS league season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league games during the terms of his four Short-Term Agreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign midfielder Tommy Musto to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on October 10, 2025.

Tommy Musto

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-8

Weight: 160

Date Of Birth: Nov. 10, 2003

Age: 21

Birthplace: Makawao, Hawaii

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 11, 2025

LA Galaxy Sign Midfielder Tommy Musto to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC - Ventura County FC

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.