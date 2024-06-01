10-Man Revolution II Fall at Chattanooga FC, 1-0

June 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - New England Revolution II (3-6-2; 13 pts.) fell to Chattanooga FC (6-2-4; 25 pts.), 1-0, on Saturday night at Finley Stadium. Revolution Academy forward Braedon Smith entered the match in the 56 th minute to record his professional debut, while goalkeeper Max Weinstein made three saves in tonight's match.

New England dominated the offensive proceedings in the first half with several scoring opportunities in the opening 45 minutes. However, neither team could find the back of the net in the opening half. New England's most promising opportunities included a strike from Gevork Diarbian in the fourth minute, whose shot missed just outside the left post. Shortly before the halftime whistle, Malcolm Fry nearly found the top-left corner in the 44 th minute. The match remained level until Chattanooga FC found the opener in the 80 th minute, aided by a second yellow card issued to defender Tiago Suarez in the 72 nd minute. With the one-man advantage, the hosts saw out the 1-0 victory over New England, despite Revolution II outshooting Chattanooga FC, 17-10.

Revolution II defender Victor Souza, who played collegiately at Boston College, recorded his 40 th MLS NEXT Pro appearance and surpassing 3,500 minutes played with the club. Diarbian, a Cranston, R.I. native, recorded a career-high eight shots in the match, while Maciel and Hesron Barry both made their 10 th starts with Revolution II this season. Academy standouts Damario McIntosh and Eric Klein both logged the full 90 in their 10 th appearances with New England's second team. McIntosh leads all Revolution Academy products with 763 minutes played in MLS NEXT Pro this year.

Six Revolution Academy products made appearances in Saturday's game with Klein, McIntosh, Max Weinstein, Diarbian, and Fry earning starts, while Smith came off the bench as a second-half substitute. Smith became the 33 rd Revolution Academy player to make his professional debut with New England's second team.

New England continues the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season on Thursday, June 6, visiting Columbus Crew 2 at Lower.com Field. The 6:00 p.m. ET kickoff streams live on Apple TV- MLS Season Pass with Kylen Mills calling the action.

New England Revolution II 0, Chattanooga FC 1

June 1, 2024 - Finley Stadium (Chattanooga, Tenn.) Revolution Under-19 forward Braedon Smith entered the match in the 56 th minute to become the 33 rd Revolution Academy player to make his professional debut with Revolution II. Vermont native Max Weinstein made three saves in his fifth appearance of the 2024 season. Gevork Diarbian recorded a career-high eight shots with two on target across 75 minutes of action. Victor Souza captained his team and logged 90 minutes in his 40 th MLS NEXT Pro appearance. Damario McIntosh and Eric Klein each started to record their 10 th appearances with Revolution II this season. Homegrown forward Malcolm Fry , from Groton, Mass., recorded three shots and put one on target in his 56-minute shift.

GAME CAPSULE

Referee: Wes Caouette

Assistant Referees: Kevin Huet, Sharon Gingrich

Fourth Official: Joshua Belk

Weather: 73 degrees and rain

Scoring Summary:

CFC - Mehdi Ouamri (Jude Arthur) 80'

Misconduct Summary:

CFC - Milo Garvanian (Yellow Card) 43'

NE - Tiago Suarez (Yellow Card) 62'

NE - Tiago Suarez (Second Yellow Card, Red Card) 73'

CFC - Alex McGrath (Yellow Card) 86'

CFC - Mehdi Ouamri (Yellow Card) 90'+2

New England Revolution II : Max Weinstein; Hesron Barry, Tiago Suarez, Victor Souza, Damario McIntosh; Eric Klein, Maciel; Gevork Diarbian (Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi 75'), Patrick Leal (Luka Borovic 75'), Malcolm Fry (Braedon Smith 56'); Andrej Bjelajac (Liam Butts 56').

Substitutes Not Used: Gabriel Chavez, Steban Lopera, Alex Parvu, Mason Sullivan, JD Gunn.

Chattanooga FC: Jean Antoine; Milo Garvanian, Duvan Felipe Viafara Mina, Farid Sar-Sar, Jesse Williams; Alex McGrath, Jude Arthur, Andres Jimenez (Minjae Kwak 79'); Jesus Ibarra, Mehdi Ouamri, Jalen James (Taylor Gray 46').

Substitutes Not Used: Jonathan Burke, Luis Garcia Sosa, Ethan Koren, Joseph Perez, Anatolie Prepelita, Damian Rodriguez, Robert Screen.

Chattanooga FC

Team Statistics

New England Revolution II

10 (4)

Shots (on Target)

17 (5)

2

Blocked Shots

6

5

Saves

3

5

Corner Kicks

9

1

Offsides

1

8

Fouls

13

493 (84%)

Passes Attempted (% Completed)

386 (78.2%)

