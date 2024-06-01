Huntsville City FC Takes a 4-1 Win from Carolina Core FC's Home Opener
June 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
High Point, N.C. - Huntsville City Football Club stole a 4-1 win from Carolina Core FC to spoil the host's inaugural match at Trust Point.
The hosts took the lead early in the second half through an Angel Aguas header from a corner kick, but the Boys in Blue responded in the 56th minute when Jony Bolaños' cross found Forster Ajago, who fired the ball into the top of the net for his team lead-tying third goal of the season.
Watch Ajago's goal here.
Huntsville took the lead in the 64th minute when Bolaños set up Tyler Pasnik, who finished off the chance for his first goal of the season.
Watch Pasnik's goal here.
Adem Sipić sealed the win when he received an Ollie Wright pass and sent the ball past the keeper into the back of the net in the 91st minute. He added a second just four minutes later following a Forster Ajago pass.
Watch Sipić's first goal here and his second goal here.
The Boys in Blue will be back in action next Saturday, June 8 against Crown Legacy FC at 7 p.m. CT at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to the match can be purchased here.
Notes:
Huntsville CityFC
have had two players start every match this season: Jony Bolaños and Fernando Ciceron
scored in its first road match since April 8 at Inter Miami CF II
scored multiple goals on the road for the first time since March 16 at Chattanooga FC
Interim Head Coach Christophe Berra earned the first win of his managerial career
Forster Ajago
scored his team lead-tying third goal of the season
has scored three goals in his last three games
recorded his first assist of the season
Jony Bolaños
served as team captain for the seventh-straight match
recorded his team lead-tying second and third assists of the season
Tyler Pasnik scored his first goal of the season
Ethan O'Brien made his Huntsville City FC and MLS NEXT Pro debut
Adem Sipić scored his team lead-tying second and third goals of the season
Joey Skinner made his first HCFC appearance in 2024
Ollie Wright recorded his second assist of the season
