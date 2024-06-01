Carolina Core FC Sell Out Home Opener Against Huntsville City FC

June 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







High Point, North Carolina - Carolina Core FC defeated by Huntsville City FC on Matchday 12 of the MLSNP campaign.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CCFC - Angel Aguas, 50th minute: CCFC defender Angel Aguas headed the ball to the right side of the goal from a corner kick. The goal was assisted by Jacob Evans.

HCFC - Forster Ajago, 56th minute: HCFC striker Forster Ajago scored a right-footed shot to the top left corner of the goal after an assist by Jonathan Bolanos.

HCFC - Forster Ajago, 64th minute: Tyler Pasnik scored a right-footed shot to the center of the goal after an assist by Jonathan Bolanos.

HCFC - Adem Sipic, 90' + 1' minute: Adem Sipic scored a right-footed shot on a breakaway, assisted by Ollie Wright.

HCFC - Adem Sipic, 90' + 4' minute: Adem Sipic scored a right-footed shot, assisted by Forster Ajago.

Postgame Notes

Feels Good to be Home

Angel Aguas scores first goal at Truist Point

MLSNP debut for Federico Stachuk

CCFC vs. HCFC | MLSNP Box Score

Carolina Core FC makes home debut

Carolina Core FC made their home debut at Truist Point on Saturday evening against Huntsville City FC. The team fell to HCFC 4-1 on the night, despite dominating possession and taking more shots than the visitors. CCFC defender Angel Aguas broke the deadlock in the 50th minute by scoring a header off a corner kick from captain Jacob Evans. Aguas' goal was the first goal in Truist Point history for CCFC. Truist Point was sold out for the Foxes' first home match.

Angel Aguas scores historic first goal at Truist Point

With the match still tied at 0-0, CCFC defender Angel Aguas broke the deadlock by scoring his first goal of the MLSNP season in the 50th minute of the match. Aguas latched on to a cross from Jacob Evans' corner, heading the ball back across goal and past HCFC keeper Ben Martino.

Federico Stachuk earns a start on MLSNP debut

CCFC forward Federico Stachuk earned a place in the starting lineup in his MLS NEXT Pro debut. The Argentine striker led the line upfront alongside David "Pachi" Polanco. Stachuk played 65 minutes before coming off for Santiago Cambindo. On the night, Stachuk completed 12 passes, recording one key attacking pass.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Angel Aguas; Jeremiah White IV (Carlos Mario Diaz - 66'), Jesus Orejuela (Josuha Rodriguez - 74'), Derek Cuevas, Jathan Juarez, Jacob Evans; Federico Stachuk (Santiago Cambindo - 66'), David Polanco (Papa Ndoye - 79').

Substitutes not used - Robert Bailey, Johnny Bazaes, Ozzie Cisneros, Christian Diaz, Luis Lugo.

Huntsville City FC - Ben Martino; Joel Sangwa, Faiz Opande, Fernando Ciceron, Tomas Ritondale (Joey Skinner - 73'); Jonathan Bolanos, Isaiah Jones (Ethan O'Brien - 73'), Isaiah Johnston, Cannon Scretchen (Ollie Wright - 53'); Forster Ajago, Tyler Pasnik (Adem Sipic - 86').

Substitutes not used - Alejandro Velazquez-Lopez, Dominic Wilson, Chris Applewhite, Simon Jillson.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC faces Orlando City B on the road on Friday, June 7 at Osceola Heritage Park. The match kicks off at 7 PM ET with a live stream available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2024 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Huntsville City FC

Saturday - Truist Point (High Point, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 1-6-2 (7 points - 14th in East)

Huntsville City FC record: 1-7-3 (6 points - 15th in East)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Carolina Core FC 0 1 1

Huntsville City FC 0 4 4

Scoring Summary:

CCFC: Angel Aguas (Jacob Evans) - 50'

HCFC: Forster Ajago (Jonathan Bolanos) - 56'

HCFC: Tyler Pasnik (Jonathan Bolanos) - 64'

HCFC: Adem Sipic (Ollie Wright) - 90' + 1'

HCFC: Adem Sipic (Forster Ajago) - 90' + 4'

Misconduct Summary:

HCFC: Isaiah Johnston (caution) - 31'

CCFC: Derek Cuevas (caution) - 45'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 75'

Referee: Rebecca Pagan

Assistant Referees: Jeremy Smith, Marcus Moss

Fourth Official: Aaron Riley

Weather: Sunny, 58 degrees

Attendance: 4,511 (sellout)

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

CAROLINA CORE FC POSTGAME QUOTES

Head Coach Roy Lassiter

On the first home match...

"It was great; the fans really brought the energy. I was very proud of how much the community came out and supported us, result aside. We knew that coming home was going to be special, and tonight definitely proved to be that. We're looking forward to bouncing back and making our fans proud."

On scoring the first goal...

"Scoring the first goal was a great feeling for our team. It was a rocky first half, where we didn't score so being able to come out and score almost immediately, showed the resolve of the team. I'm proud of the boys and how they continued to fight through everything."

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 1, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.