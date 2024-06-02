Sporting KC II Signs Ryan Wagner to MLS NEXT Pro Amateur Contract

June 2, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II announced today that the club has signed Sporting Kansas City Academy defender Ryan Wanger to an MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract.

MLS NEXT Pro amateur contracts are on a single-game basis, preserving Wagner's NCAA eligibility. He will be available for selection on Sunday for Sporting KC II's match against MNUFC 2 at National Sports Center in Blaine, Minnesota.

Wagner is an alumnus of Sporting Kansas City's Center of Excellence, a program designed to prepare potential academy-level players for the next steps on the Sporting KC player pathway. The Leawood, Kansas native has represented Sporting KC at the U-12, U-13, U-14, U-15, U-17 and U-19 levels, playing a leading role in the Academy's success since 2017.

The defender contributed massively in Sporting's U-12s 2018 Generation adidas Cup title run and the U-14s' 2019, second-place finish at the prestigious Copa Rayados Internacional Cup in Houston. Most recently, Wagner helped the U-19s lift the 2023 UPSL Oklahoma-Arkansas Division Trophy.

Sporting KC II will take on MNUFC 2 on Sunday at 6 p.m. CT. Fans can stream the match for free at MLSNEXTPro.com or on the MLS YouTube channel.

Transaction: Sporting Kansas City II signs defender Ryan Wagner to MLS NEXT Pro amateur contract.

VITALS

Ryan Wagner

Position: Defender

Birthdate: 04/23/2006 (18 years old)

Height: 6-4

Weight: 170 lbs.

Hometown: Leawood, Kansas

Birthplace: Leawood, Kansas

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 2, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.