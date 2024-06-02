Shorthanded Inter Miami CF II Earns 3-1 Victory over Orlando City B on Sunday at Chase Stadium

Shorthanded Inter Miami CF II earned a 3-1 victory against Orlando City B on Sunday night at Chase Stadium. The win featured forward Ryan Carmichael's fourth goal of the MLS NEXT Pro season, a pair of first class finishes by Lawson Sunderland and Corentin Jean, two assists from Captain Nykolas Sessock, and a penalty kick save from C.J. Dos Santos.

The Herons' starting XI featured Dos Santos in goal; Sessock, Tyler Hall, Noah Allen, Tye Barton, and Ian Fray made up the back four; Yannick Bright, Sunderland, and Pep Casas started in midfield; and forwards Leonardo Afonso and Carmichael led the team's attack.

The Herons and their in-state rivals played a very physical first half in midfield with both teams having chances in the opening quarter of the match. Inter Miami II secured the first quality chance of the match when Carmichael hit the woodwork in the 11th minute after receiving a low cross from Afonso.

It was also Inter Miami II who got on the board first as they were able to break through in the 35th minute, with a phenomenal strike by Sunderland. Afonso started the play by finding Sessock over the top, who chested the ball to the feet of Sunderland who's powerful strike gave Inter Miami II the 1-0 advantage.

Orlando leveled the score shortly after when forward Favian Loyola calmly slotted the ball into the net from close range. Inter Miami II made it 2-1 just before the halftime intermission. Sessock found Carmichael on the break who finished between the keeper's feet to restore the lead.

In the 52nd minute, Orlando City SC earned a penalty kick and had the chance to equalize. Dos Santos rose to the occasion, diving to the far right corner and making the stop to keep the scoreline 2-1. This would prove crucial, as Inter Miami CF II was reduced to nine men in stoppage time.

In the 84th minute, Inter Miami CF II made it 3-1, scoring on the counter. Afonso charged into the box, cutting back to find Borgelin, who's quick touch fell to Jean who smashed it into the back of the net for his second goal of the season.

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will be back with more MLS NEXT Pro action as the team heads north to face New York City FC II on Friday, June 7 at Belson Stadium at 8:30 p.m. ET.

