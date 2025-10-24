New York Red Bulls II to Host Chicago Fire FC II at MSU Soccer Park for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals Match on Sunday, October 26

HARRISON, N.J. - New York Red Bulls II to host Chicago Fire FC II at MSU Soccer Park on the campus of Montclair State University for 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals match on Sunday, October 26. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET with coverage available on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV. Josh Eastern will have play-by-play responsibilities while Ricky Lopez Espin will be the analyst.

New York kicked off their 2025 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs campaign with a decisive 5-1 victory over Carolina on Sunday, October 19 at MSU Soccer Park. Midfielder duo of Nehuén Benedetti and Rafael Mosquera became the fourth and fifth players in club history to score a brace in a playoff match while forward Roald Mitchell added a goal to the scoresheet.

Chicago earned an upset 1-0 win against third seeded New England on Sunday, October 19 at Gilette Stadium courtesy of an 86th minute match winner from midfielder David Poreba.

Through nine all time MLS NEXT Pro matchups against Fire FC II, Red Bulls II are 5-2-2. The two sides last faced each other on August 24 at MSU Soccer Park. New York scored the lone goal of the match in the 65th minute, when midfielder Nate Worth whipped in a corner kick near post that was headed home by defender Juan Gutierrez. Red Bulls II held on to earn a 1-0 victory.

The two sides also have one MLS NEXT Pro matchup back on October 1 2023 at MSU Soccer Park when the clubs faced each other in a 2023 MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs Eastern Conference Quarterfinals match. Red Bulls II earned a 4-1 win courtesy of goals from Frank Ssebufu, O'Vonte Mullings and a brace from Ibrahim Kasule.

Mitchell leads the active roster with six goals against Chicago. The forward most notably scored four goals in the first half of a 5-5 draw against Chicago on April 14, 2024.

The home side has won the last five matches of the series. Red Bulls II are undefeated at home through MLS NEXT Pro play against Chicago going 4-0-2. New York also have been very impressive at home this season with a record of 10-1-3.

This season Fire FC II and Red Bulls II have been no strangers to scoring goals. They each ranked in the top two in the league in goals scored this season. Chicago's 69 goals are the best in the league, whereas New York's 68 are second-most in MLS NEXT Pro.

Matchups between the two sides never lack offensive fire power. The sides have combined for five or more goals in five of their matches. New York has never been held scoreless at home against Chicago. They have only been held scoreless against Fire FC II once in their first matchup in MLS NEXT Pro at SeatGeek Stadium back on April 30, 2023.

All Montclair State University students will receive free entry to the match with presentation of their student ID.

New York Red Bulls season ticketholders will be able to purchase free tickets through their Ticketmaster account.







