Columbus Crew Tops LA Galaxy 2-1

Published on April 23, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Columbus Crew 2 News Release







The Columbus Crew won, 2-1, against the LA Galaxy at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Wednesday, April 22.

The Black & Gold won their first home match of 2026.

Since the start of their 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the Black & Gold have scored 206 regular season goals (league-best 67 in 2023, Club-record & sixth-most in single MLS season 72 in 2024; 55 in 2025; 12 in 2026), the second-most in MLS in that timespan.

The Crew improved their overall regular season record against the LA Galaxy to 20-16-10. Columbus outscored Los Angeles 68-58. Columbus is unbeaten in their past seven home matches against the Galaxy (5-0-2), dating back to 2011.

The Crew have posted 62 multiple-goal games in regular season play (21 in 2023; 21 in 2024; 16 in 2025; four in 2026) since 2023, tied with LAFC for the second-most in MLS.

Columbus has earned 186 points from the start of the 2023 MLS Cup winning season, the third-most in MLS during that span.

Midfielder Daniel Gazdag scored the Crew's first goal of the match in the 41st minute, his first of 2026 and 64th career.

Midfielder Hugo Picard registered his first MLS assist on the cross to set up Gazdag's score.

Midfielder Dylan Chambost provided the secondary assist for his third this year and 16th career.

Forward Diego Rossi scored the Black & Gold's second goal in the 46th minute, his fourth of the season.

Rossi posted his 83rd career goal and is tied with Vancouver's Brian White for the second-most amongst active players. The forward has recorded 55 goal contributions in his last 72 matches across all competitions (41 goals, 14 assists).

Midfielder Max Arfsten provided the assist on Rossi's goal, recording his third of 2026.

The Black & Gold host the Philadelphia Union at ScottsMiracle-Gro Field on Saturday, April 25 [7:30 p.m. ET / Apple TV / Alt 105.7 FM / iHeartRadio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)].

Upcoming Match: Columbus Crew vs. Philadelphia Union

MLS Regular Season

Saturday, April 25 - 7:30 p.m. ET - ScottsMiracle-Gro Field (Columbus, Ohio)

TV: Apple TV

Columbus Crew Radio: Alt 105.7 FM / iHeart radio app (English); La Mega 103.1 FM, 107.1 FM / La Mega app (Spanish)

Tickets: www.columbuscrew.com/tickets







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from April 23, 2026

Columbus Crew Tops LA Galaxy 2-1 - Columbus Crew 2

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