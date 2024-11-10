North Texas SC Edges Philadelphia Union II, 3-2

November 10, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II traveled to Toyota Stadium to take on North Texas SC in the MLS NEXT Pro Cup Saturday night, falling 3-2. In the first half, Union II forward Markus Anderson opened up the scoring in the ninth minute. Union II forward Eddy Davis extended the lead in the 18th minute. In the second half, North Texas forward Logan Farrington scored in the 51st minute. In the 67th minute North Texas midfielder Enes Sali scored to level the match. Late in stoppage time, North Texas forward Pedrinho scored to win the match.

As the youngest team in the Eastern Conference, Union II finished off a historic regular season where they broke the club record for most goals scored (59), most points in a season (52), highest goal differential (+18), and most wins in team history (15), Union II achieved their best finish in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs, reaching the MLS NEXT Pro Cup for the first time in club history and finishing the regular season as a high enough ranked seed to host three Eastern Conference playoff matches.

North Texas SC 3 - Philadelphia Union II 2

Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX)

Saturday, November 9, 2024

REF: Joshua Encarnacion

AR1: Art Arustamyan

AR2: Jeremy Smith

4TH: Jeremy Scheer

RAR: Max Smith

Weather: 61 degrees and clear.

GOALS/ASSISTS

PHI - Markus Anderson (Wetzel) 9'

PHI - Eddy Davis (unassisted) 18'

NTX - Logan Farrington (unassisted) 51'

NTX - Enes Sali (Endeley) 67'

NTX - Pedrinho (Pondeca, Endeley) 90+1'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - Frankie Westfield (caution) 47'

NTX - Pedrinho (caution) 52'

NTX - Herbert Endeley (caution) 55'

NTX - Enes Sali (caution) 59'

PHI - Olwethu Makhanya (ejection) 75'

LINEUP

Philadelphia Union II: Andrew Rick, Frankie Westfield, Olwethu Makhanya, Neil Pierre, Gavin Wetzel, Nicholas Pariano, CJ Olney (Carlos Rojas 80'), David Vazquez (Jose Riasco 80'), Cavan Sullivan (Jamir Berdecio 64'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 45'), Edward Davis (Giovanny Sequera 72').

Substitutes not used: Kellan LeBlanc, Mike Sheridan, Jamir Johnson, Kyle Tucker

North Texas SC: Michael Collodi, Mads Westergren, Carl Sainté (Anthony Ramirez 61'), Nico Gordon, Tyshawn Rose (Abdoul Zanne 61'), Herbert Endeley, Enes Sali (Turner Humphrey 90+6), Diego García (Tomas Pondeca 68'), Nolan Norris, Pedrinho, Logan Farrington (Malik Henry-Scott 90+6).

Substitutes not used: Nicholas Mendonca, Antonio Carrera, Daniel Baran, Tarik Scott

TEAM NOTES

The MLS NEXT Pro Cup appearance marks the furthest the Philadelphia Union II have finished in the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs in club history.

