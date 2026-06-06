Toronto FC II (2) - Huntsville City FC (1) Postgame Summary

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Reid Fisher 16' (Bryce Boneau)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 40' (Fletcher Bank)

HNT - Maximus Ekk 90+3'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 59' (caution)

HNT - Julian Gaines 85' (caution)

HNT - Leo Christiano 90+5' (caution)

TOR - Zakaria Nakhly 90+6' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 6-4-3 22 points

Huntsville City FC 5-5-3 19 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Edwin Omoregbe, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Luca Costabile (Micah Chisholm 66'); Fletcher Bank, Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 74'), Damar Dixon (Tristan Blyth 76'); Antone Bossenberry (Lucas Dawson 89'), Elias Khodri (Kervon Kerr 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Dékwon Barrow, Joshua Nugent, Shyon Pinnock

HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - Will Mackay; Julian Gaines, Abdel Talabi, Leo Christiano (C), Malachi Molina (Nicklaus Sullivan 82'); Aiden Jarvis, Misei Yoshizawa (Angel Iniguez 63'), Nick Pariano; Liam Stribling (Zach Barrett 63', Kessy Coulibaly 71'), Xavier Aguilar, Maximus Ekk

Substitutes Not Used: Emmanuel Arias, Liam Devan, Andre Krikorian, Fabian Reynolds, Joshua Swanzy

MEDIA NOTES

Reid Fisher scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the ninth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Antone Bossenberry scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Fletcher Bank recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Bank has now recorded a team-leading nine goal contributions (four goals, five assists) since joining Toronto FC II in February 2026.







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