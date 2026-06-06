Pair of First Half Goals Lift Toronto FC II over Huntsville City FC

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-4L-3T, 22 points) picked up points for a fourth straight MLS NEXT Pro match with a 2-1 win over Huntsville City FC (5W-5L-3T, 19 points) on Friday evening, courtesy of first-half goals from Reid Fisher and Antone Bossenberry at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made four changes from his side that defeated Philadelphia Union II with Raequan Campbell-Dennis, Micah Chisholm, Tristan Blyth and Jahmarie Nolan making way for Edwin Omoregbe, Luca Costabile, Damar Dixon and Elias Khodri.

The Young Reds capitalized on a bright start to Friday evening's contest by opening the scoring following an early set-piece. Captain Bryce Boneau saw his initial effort blocked but reacted quickest to meet the rebound in the air, directing a header into the path of centre-back Reid Fisher, who displayed sharp footwork inside the box before drilling a low finish into the corner.

The 16th minute opener marked Fisher's first professional goal for TFC II, while Boneau recorded his second assist since joining the club in January.

The hosts doubled their lead just before half-time when Marko Stojadinovic picked out Fletcher Bank in space, who drove down the right flank before finding Antone Bossenberry to calmly side-foot his finish beyond Huntsville City goalkeeper Will Mackay.

The 40th minute strike marked Bossenberry's first goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season and Bank's team-leading fifth assist of the campaign.

Both sides pushed for the next breakthrough throughout the second half. Huntsville City goalkeeper Will Mackay was called into action on multiple occasions and came up with a pair of important saves to deny powerful left-footed strikes from Luca Costabile and Fletcher Bank.

Defender Micah Chisholm was introduced off the bench in the second half, along with TFC Academy products Kervon Kerr, Diego Nué-Brito, Tristan Blyth and Lucas Dawson, as the Young Reds looked to see out their lead.

Goalkeeper Zakaria Nakly made five saves on the night but was unable to keep out Maximus Ekk, who pulled one back deep into stoppage time for Huntsville. The hosts, however, closed out to secure all three points with the 2-1 victory and extend their unbeaten run to four MLS NEXT Pro matches.

TFC II welcome MLS NEXT Pro newcomers CT United FC next on Sunday, June 14. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball.

Scoring Summary

TOR - Reid Fisher 16' (Bryce Boneau)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 40' (Fletcher Bank)

HNT - Maximus Ekk 90+3'

Misconduct Summary

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 59' (caution)

HNT - Julian Gaines 85' (caution)

HNT - Leo Christiano 90+5' (caution)

TOR - Zakaria Nakhly 90+6' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Zakaria Nakhly; Edwin Omoregbe, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor, Luca Costabile (Micah Chisholm 66'); Fletcher Bank, Marko Stojadinovic, Bryce Boneau (C) (Diego Nué-Brito 74'), Damar Dixon (Tristan Blyth 76'); Antone Bossenberry (Lucas Dawson 89'), Elias Khodri (Kervon Kerr 66')

Substitutes Not Used: Dominic Kantorowicz, Dékwon Barrow, Joshua Nugent, Shyon Pinnock

HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - Will Mackay; Julian Gaines, Abdel Talabi, Leo Christiano (C), Malachi Molina (Nicklaus Sullivan 82'); Aiden Jarvis, Misei Yoshizawa (Angel Iniguez 63'), Nick Pariano; Liam Stribling (Zach Barrett 63', Kessy Coulibaly 71'), Xavier Aguilar, Maximus Ekk

Substitutes Not Used: Emmanuel Arias, Liam Devan, Andre Krikorian, Fabian Reynolds, Joshua Swanzy

MEDIA NOTES

Reid Fisher scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the ninth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Antone Bossenberry scored his first goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.

Fletcher Bank recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Bank has now recorded a team-leading nine goal contributions (four goals, five assists) since joining Toronto FC II in February 2026.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 5, 2026

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