Crown Legacy FC Edges Philadelphia Union II

Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 1-0 to Crown Legacy FC on Friday night at Sportsplex at Matthews. Crown Legacy opened up scoring early, with Nathan Richmond netting the game's only goal in the sixth minute.

Philadelphia Union II will return home to Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex to face New York City FC II on Sunday, June 14th (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).

Crown Legacy FC (1) - Philadelphia Union II (0)

Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, NC)

Friday, June 5, 2026

TODAY'S MATCH INFO

REF: Alejo Calume

AR1: Sarah Gaddes

AR2: Nicolas Lopez

4TH: Kevin Broadley

GOALS/ASSISTS

CLFC - Nathan Richmond (Coulibaly) 6'

DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY

PHI - DePaula (caution) 34'

PHI - Finn Sundstrom (caution) 40'

PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 48'

CLFC - Nathan Richmond (caution) 51'

PHI - Finn Sundstrom (ejection) 75'

PHI - Andrew Craig (caution) 86'

CLFC - Ashton Kamdem (caution) 88'

CLFC - Will Cleary (caution) 90'

LINEUPS

Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Giovanny Sequera, Kaiden Moore (Andrew Craig 83'), Oscar Benitez, Matheus De Paula, Willyam Ferreira, Nehan Hasan (Mamoutou Berthé 78'), Theo Reed (Sal Olivas 69'), Eddy Davis III.

Substitutes not used: Alex Smith, Lennon Harrington.

Crown Legacy FC: Lazar Kaličanin, Andrew Johnson, Assane Ouedraogo, Ashton Kamdem, Will Cleary, Baye Coulibaly (Erik Peña 84'), Daniel Longo, Adrian Mendoza (Simon Tonidandel 84'), Michael Ayovi (Sebastian Ventura 61'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero 79'), Nathan Richmond.

Substitutes not used: Simon Tonidandel, Wyatt Holt, Mikah Thomas, Magic Smalls, Daniel Brown, Brendan Urtecho.







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