Crown Legacy FC Edges Philadelphia Union II
Published on June 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II fell 1-0 to Crown Legacy FC on Friday night at Sportsplex at Matthews. Crown Legacy opened up scoring early, with Nathan Richmond netting the game's only goal in the sixth minute.
Philadelphia Union II will return home to Kinetic Field at the WSFS Bank Sportsplex to face New York City FC II on Sunday, June 14th (3:00 p.m. ET / OneFootball).
Crown Legacy FC (1) - Philadelphia Union II (0)
Sportsplex at Matthews (Matthews, NC)
Friday, June 5, 2026
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
REF: Alejo Calume
AR1: Sarah Gaddes
AR2: Nicolas Lopez
4TH: Kevin Broadley
GOALS/ASSISTS
CLFC - Nathan Richmond (Coulibaly) 6'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
PHI - DePaula (caution) 34'
PHI - Finn Sundstrom (caution) 40'
PHI - Giovanny Sequera (caution) 48'
CLFC - Nathan Richmond (caution) 51'
PHI - Finn Sundstrom (ejection) 75'
PHI - Andrew Craig (caution) 86'
CLFC - Ashton Kamdem (caution) 88'
CLFC - Will Cleary (caution) 90'
LINEUPS
Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook, Rafael Uzcátegui, Finn Sundstrom, Giovanny Sequera, Kaiden Moore (Andrew Craig 83'), Oscar Benitez, Matheus De Paula, Willyam Ferreira, Nehan Hasan (Mamoutou Berthé 78'), Theo Reed (Sal Olivas 69'), Eddy Davis III.
Substitutes not used: Alex Smith, Lennon Harrington.
Crown Legacy FC: Lazar Kaličanin, Andrew Johnson, Assane Ouedraogo, Ashton Kamdem, Will Cleary, Baye Coulibaly (Erik Peña 84'), Daniel Longo, Adrian Mendoza (Simon Tonidandel 84'), Michael Ayovi (Sebastian Ventura 61'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero 79'), Nathan Richmond.
Substitutes not used: Simon Tonidandel, Wyatt Holt, Mikah Thomas, Magic Smalls, Daniel Brown, Brendan Urtecho.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 5, 2026
- Crown Legacy FC Edges Philadelphia Union II - Philadelphia Union II
- Pair of First Half Goals Lift Toronto FC II over Huntsville City FC - Toronto FC II
- Toronto FC II (2) - Huntsville City FC (1) Postgame Summary - Toronto FC II
- Sporting KC II Opens up June with Monday Night Matchup against MNUFC 2 - Sporting Kansas City II
- Colorado Rapids 2 Set for Second Showdown against St. Louis CITY2 - Colorado Rapids 2
- North Texas SC Signs Mexico Youth International Forward Da'Vian Kimbrough on Loan from Sacramento Republic FC - North Texas SC
- St Louis CITY2 Squares off against Colorado Rapids 2 at University of Denver Soccer Stadium - St. Louis City SC 2
- Orlando City B Transfers Defender Jaylen Yearwood to FC Naples - Orlando City B
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Philadelphia Union II Stories
- Crown Legacy FC Edges Philadelphia Union II
- Côte d'Ivoire to Hold Friendly Match against Union II, Community Training Session at Subaru Park
- Toronto FC II Tops Philadelphia Union II
- Academy duo score first pro goals to secure home win; Goalkeeper George Marks records six saves
- Columbus Claims Extra Point against Union II Following Draw