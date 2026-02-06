St Louis CITY2 Signs Jamaican International Chris Pearson Through 2026 MLS NEXT Pro Season

Published on February 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

St. Louis City SC 2 News Release







St Louis CITY2 signed midfielder Chris Pearson to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with a club option through June 2027. Pearson, who previously played for USL Championship side, Las Vegas Lights in 2025, has accumulated more than 80 professional appearances in his young career.

"We are excited to welcome Chris to CITY2, and we believe his vast experience in MLS NEXT Pro, and the USL Championship will be valuable to our team this season," said CITY2 Head Coach David Critchley. "He brings a strong defensive presence to the back line, while also possessing impressive attacking qualities which will help the team control games."

Pearson most recently played for Las Vegas Lights in the USL Championship, where he appeared in 22 matches and logged 1,076 minutes. The midfielder previously spent time with Columbus Crew 2 in 2024, making 18 appearances while recording two goals and two assists, helping Crew 2 reach the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference Final. Pearson made his professional debut in 2022 with Jamaican Premier League side Cavalier FC. He joined USL Championship side FC Tulsa in 2023 before going on loan to MLS NEXT Pro side Huntsville City FC later that year.

Additionally, Pearson is a former Jamaican U-20 international and has earned call ups to the senior team for the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against El Salvador, Canada, and Honduras.

TRANSACTION: St Louis CITY2 signs midfielder Chris Pearson to a one-year MLS NEXT Pro contract with a club option through June 2027.

PLAYER INFORMATION

Name: Chris Pearson

DOB: 01/21/2003

Position: Midfield

Height: 6'1"

Weight: 168 lbs

Hometown: Montego Bay, Jamaica







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from February 6, 2026

