Quakes II defeat SoCal rivals in home opener

Published on March 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose Earthquakes II defeated LAFC 2 4-1 on Sunday night at PayPal Park in their home opener of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Quakes II now travel on Saturday, March 14, to face Tacoma Defiance. Kickoff from Starfire Sports Complex will take place at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

San Jose Earthquakes II 4 - 1 LAFC 2

Sunday, March 8, 2026 - PayPal Park; San Jose, Calif.

Weather: 70°F Clear

Match Officials: 

Referee: Trevor Wiseman

Assistant Referee: Hunter Zachwieja

Assistant Referee: Salvador Reyes

4th Official: Jamie Padilla

Scoring Summary:

LAFC (0-1) Ernesto Rodriguez (Decarlo Guerra) 66'

SJ (1-1) - Nick Fernandez (Noel Buck) 32'

SJ (2-1) - Julian Donnery (Nonso Adimabua) 41'

SJ (3-1) - Noel Buck (Nick Fernandez) 57'

SJ (4-1) - Nonso Adimabua (Rohan Rajagopal) 62'

Misconduct Summary:

LAFC - Ernesto Rodriguez (caution) 49'

SJ - Max Floriani (caution) 68'

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Nate Crockford (GK); Jack Jasinski, Max Floriani (Diogo Brandes Baptista 83'), Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann; Noel Buck (Gabriel Braken Serra 63'), Kaedren Spivey (Zachary Bohane 71'), Rohan Rajagopal, Julian Donnery, Nick Fernandez (Shane De Flores 63'); Nonso Adimabua (Tomo Allen 63').

Substitutes not used: Connor Lambe (GK), Yujin Kikuchi, Alexander Ling.

SHOTS: 17; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 3; SAVES: 4; FOULS: 12; CLEARANCES: 3

LAFC 2: Ethan Scally (GK); Travis Babineau, Giuliano Whitchurch, Luke Goodman (Erick Diaz 81'), Emir Ponciano (Eduardo Villeda 46'); Decarlo Guerra (Liam Lambert 69'), Sebastian Nava, Charlie Kosakoff; Tommy Mihalic (C), Ernesto Rodriguez (Jacob Machuca 69'); Marius Omotoye Aiyenero (Gavin Zambrano 62').

Substitutes not used: Shaoziyang Liu (GK), Dempsey Resich.

SHOTS: 14; SOG: 5; CORNERS: 5; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 10; CLEARANCES: 6







