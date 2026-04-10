Colorado Rapids 2 Set for Road Matchup against St. Louis CITY2

Published on April 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 (0-3-1, 1 pt., 14th West) will face off against St. Louis CITY2 (4-0-1, 14 pts., 1st West) in the team's fifth match of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season on Friday, April 10. Kickoff at Energizer Park is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on OneFootball.com and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Rapids 2 return from a two-week break during which multiple players earned call-ups for the FIFA international window. Zack Campagnolo, Bryce Jamison, Donavan Phillip and Jabari De Coteau were all selected for national team duty, with Campagnolo joining the U.S. U-19s in Europe and Jamison with the U.S. U-20s in Argentina. Phillip (Saint Lucia) and De Coteau (Grenada) received their first senior international call-ups for upcoming FIFA international fixtures.

This break gave the Rapids 2 players time to reset following a home loss to San Jose Earthquakes II on March 21, a match that saw the side show early promise but ultimately fall short despite a strong opening performance. In the initial moments of play, the team secured the first goal courtesy of Bryce Jamison. Scoring his first for the club, Jamison found the back of the net off a header from a corner kick delivered by Sydney Wathuta. The assist by Wathuta also marked his first of the season. Despite scoring first and several late opportunities, Colorado struggled against an aggressive San Jose offense resulting in a 4-1 defeat.

Colorado is looking to break St. Louis' five-game unbeaten streak as they come off their fourth win of the season against Sporting KC II on the road. CITY2 claimed the victory after goals in the 27th and 74th minute, ultimately moving them up to first in the Western Conference.

In recent seasons, Rapids 2 and St. Louis CITY2 have been evenly matched, with both sides consistently delivering competitive performances and closely contested results each time they meet. Since the start of the 2023 campaign, Colorado holds a 3-3-2 record in the all-time series. On the road, Rapids 2 have earned points in all four matchups against St. Louis, posting three wins and one draw.

The two sides last met on August 10, 2025, when St. Louis CITY2 emerged with the extra point following a 2-2 draw. James Cameron and Mamadou Billo Diop each scored in the second half to give Rapids 2 the 2-1 lead, but a penalty conceded in the 81st minute forced the match into a shootout. St. Louis ultimately prevailed, converting five attempts to Colorado's four to secure the result.







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