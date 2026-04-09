Toronto FC II Sign Academy Product Richard Chukwu

Published on April 9, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed Toronto FC Academy defender Richard Chukwu to an MLS NEXT Pro contract. Chukwu will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We are delighted to have Rich start his professional pathway with Toronto FC II," said Toronto FC Technical Director Sean Rubio. "His performances both within our club and at the youth national team level have shown his ability to perform and potential to develop further as he starts his professional career."

Chukwu, 18, becomes the 58th TFC Academy athlete to sign a professional contract with Toronto FC II. The Bradford, Ontario native has registered two assists in 29 appearances (20 starts) for TFC II across three MLS NEXT Pro seasons (2024, 2025, 2026). He made his Young Reds debut against Philadelphia Union II on June 30, 2024, and registered his first assist against the same opponent on August 18, 2024. This season, he started his first match and registered his first assist of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro campaign in the club's emphatic 5-0 victory over New York City FC II on March 19.

Chukwu originally joined the Toronto FC Academy in January 2020 and represented the Academy across the U-15, U-17 and U-19 age groups. At the international level, he ranks among the most frequently called-up players to Canada's youth national teams in TFC Academy history. He has represented Canada at the U-15, U-17 and U-20 levels since 2022, featuring in multiple camps and competitions including the Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship, Concacaf Men's Under-17 and Under-20 Championships and two FIFA U-17 World Cups. In November 2024, he earned a call-up to the Canadian Men's National Team training camp under Head Coach Jesse Marsch at the age of 16. Most recently, Chukwu served as team captain for Canada at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, leading Les Rouges to the Round of 32 following a second-place finish in Group K.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign defender Richard Chukwu to an MLS NEXT Pro contract.

RICHARD CHUKWU

Position: Defender

Height: 6'0"

Weight: 185 lbs.

Birthdate: February 25, 2008 (Age - 18)

Hometown: Bradford, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC Academy







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