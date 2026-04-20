CT United FC Shows Fight in Road Loss to New York City FC II

Published on April 20, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Connecticut United FC News Release







Queens, N.Y. - CT United FC delivered a strong, competitive performance on the road but ultimately fell 2-1 to New York City FC II in a hard-fought tri-state matchup.

The visitors started on the front foot, controlling possession and pinning NYCFC II in their own half for much of the opening 20 minutes. The home side responded with a stretch of sustained pressure of their own, testing the CT United defense with several quality chances.

CT United's early intent paid off just before halftime. In the 45th minute, Laurie Goddard finished a well-worked attacking sequence, burying a pinpoint cross from Robbie Mora to give the visitors a deserved 1-0 lead heading into the break.

NYCFC II answered quickly after halftime, leveling the match in the 47th minute through Sebastiano Musu. The home side then took the lead in the 68th minute, with El Hadji Samb finishing a quick counterattack after combining with Musu.

The match turned increasingly physical down the stretch, with both teams reduced to 10 men after second yellow cards to Mora (77') and Samb (80'). CT United continued to push forward in search of an equalizer, generating sustained pressure in the final minutes and forcing multiple key saves, including a series of late stops in stoppage time.

Despite the result, CT United showed resilience, attacking intent, and the ability to control stretches of play against a strong opponent-signs of a group continuing to build as the season progresses.

CT United FC returns home on April 26 for a rematch against Philadelphia Union II, looking to turn performances into points in front of the home crowd.

CONNECTICUT UNITED FC GAME REPORT

New York City FC II vs. CT United FC

Date: April 19, 2026

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Venue: Belson Stadium | Queens, N.Y.

Kickoff: 4:06 p.m. ET

Weather: 46 degrees, Rainy

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

NYC: 0-2-2

CTU: 1-0-1

NYC: Sebastiano Musu (El Hadji Samb) 47', El Hadji Samb (Sebastiano Musu) 68'

CTU: Laurie Goddard (Robbie Mora) 45'

LINEUPS

NYC: Malachi Jones (Henrik Hvatum 32'), Sebastiano Musu (Jacob Arroyave 85'), Maximo Carrizo (El Hadji Samb 46'), Peter Molinari, Arnau Farnos, Kevin Pierre (Cooper Flax 61'), Kieran Smith, Joseph Suchecki, Eóin Martin, Dylan Randazzo, Mac Learned

Substitutes not used: Luka Sunjic, Caleb Danquah, Brennan Klein, Adonis Campos, Uriel Zeitz

Head Coach: Matt Pilkington

CTU: Anthony Ramos, Rickson Van Hees (Dylan Lacy 64'), Richard Hauth (Andre Applewhaite 89'), Lukas Kamrath, Jeremy Medranda, Robbie Mora, Reyniel Perdomo, Ibrahim Kasule (Cauã Paixão 75'), Ernesto Gomez (Barnabas Tanyi 64'), Laurie Goddard, Alex Monis (C) (Daniel D'Ippolito 89')

Substitutes not used: Christian Rodriguez, Sean Petrie, Hivan Kouonang

Head Coach: Shavar Thomas

STATS SUMMARY: NYC/CTU

Shots: 15/14

Shots on Goal: 5/6

Saves: 5/3

Corner Kicks: 7/12

Fouls: 15/11

Offside: 2/0

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

NYC: Kieran Smith (Yellow Card) 17'

NYC: Maximo Carrizo (Yellow Card) 26'

CTU: Robbie Mora (Yellow Card) 32'

CTU: Ibrahim Kasule (Yellow Card) 50'

NYC: El Hadji Samb (Yellow Card) 57'

CTU: Alex Monis (Yellow Card) 62'

CTU: Robbie Mora (Second Yellow/Red Card) 77'

NYC: El Hadji Samb (Second Yellow/Red Card) 80'

CTU: Lukas Kamrath (Yellow Card) 88'

NYC: Peter Molinari (Yellow Card) 90'+2'

OFFICIALS

Referee: Colby Johnson

Assistant Referees: Amilcar Sicaju, Amelia Graytock

Fourth Official: Laszlo Sandler







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