Chattanooga FC Puts Four Past Red Bull New York II in Statement Win

Published on June 6, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC News Release









Chattanooga FC on game night

(Chattanooga FC) Chattanooga FC on game night(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC put together a commanding four-goal frenzy to secure three points in a 4-0 victory over Red Bull New York II on Saturday night at Finley Stadium.

Tate Robertson scored his first brace of the year while Isaiah Jones and Alex Krehl capped off the night with two more for the Scenic City.

Chattanooga started off on the front foot, with Robertson capitalizing on an opportunity in the seventh minute to score his fifth of the year while Krehl tallied his second assist of the season.

Krehl was taken down inside the box and CFC was awarded a penalty kick in the 11th minute, and Robertson made it a brace just five minutes after scoring his first of the night, putting Chattanooga up 2-0 early in the first half.

Christian Gallagher had a chance for Red Bull II in the 33rd, but Eldin Jakupović made a crucial point-blank save.

Making his first MLS NEXT Pro start, Ameziane Sid Mohand set up a chance for Krehl in the 39th, but his shot was blocked by Red Bull goalkeeper Austin Causey.

New York pressed more in stoppage time at the end of the first half, but Chattanooga maintained its 2-0 lead heading into the break.

Robertson had a few chances to bag himself a hat-trick, but it was Isaiah Jones who scored his first goal for the club and the team's third goal of the night in the 57th minute.

Krehl scored just two minutes later off of a sharp cross from Damien Barker John to retake the team lead with his seventh of the season.

Yuval Cohen and Anthony Garcia both made charges up the sideline in extra time but were ultimately denied. Chattanooga held on to its four-goal margin through the end of stoppage time for its first-ever victory over Red Bull New York II and the club's first four-goal margin win since September 29, 2024.

"For us that was by far the most complete performance of the season," said Interim Head Coach Richard Dixon. "We were consistent in what we set out to do from the get-go, both in and out of possession.

"A lot of guys stepped up. Amzi [Ameziane Sid Mohand] got his first start in the league and put in an absolute shift. Yves [Tcheuyap] has been out for awhile and he came in and was a stonewall in the back. Alex McGrath has been out for awhile and he came back and didn't skip a beat, so those guys stepped up big time and gave us the legs that we needed to keep the tempo and intensity high. The volume of chances we created [was a positive]. I'd like that to be a 6-0 or 8-0 game, but I'll take 4-0! The togetherness from the guys [was a positive]. They worked their tails off out of possession and were together and they stuck to the game plan."

Chattanooga FC has a pair of road matches up next, facing Atlanta United 2 on June 13 at 7:00 p.m. and New York City FC II on June 21 at 7:00 p.m. The Boys in Blue will be back in action to close out the month at Finley Stadium against Chicago Fire FC II on June 27, with kick-off set for 7:00 p.m. ET. The club will welcome the Chattanooga Zoo and host its first-ever post-match dance party on the pitch. Tickets are available now.

Chattanooga FC (7-5-1, 22 pts.) - Red Bull New York II (7-3-3, 25 pts.)

Finley Stadium | Chattanooga, Tenn.

Attendance: 3,315

Final score:

CFC: 4

RBII: 0

Scoring summary:

7': Tate Robertson - CFC

12': Tate Robertson - CFC

57': Isaiah Jones - CFC

59': Alex Krehl - CFC

Stats (CFC / RBII):

Possession: 42% / 58%

Shots: 22 / 14

Shots on goal: 11 / 4

Blocked shots: 7 / 4

Total passes: 343 / 473

Passing accuracy percentage: 74.9 / 83.3

Corners: 7 / 4

Total crosses: 5 / 6

Offsides: 2 / 0

Goalkeeper saves: 4 / 6

Clearances: 3 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 17

Discipline:

40' - RBII, Dennis Nelich (Caution)

64' - RBII, Aimar Sanchez (Caution)

Lineups:

Chattanooga FC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Anthony Sorenson, Mattias Hanchard (Junior Flores 88'), Farid Sar-Sar, Yves Tcheuyap, Isaiah Jones, Alex McGrath (Luke Husakiwsky 68'), Tate Robertson (Alexis Arrúa 58'), Amziane Sid Mohand (Anthony Garcia 58'), Damien Barker John (Daniel Mangarov 88'), Alex Krehl (Yuval Cohen 69')

Substitutes not used: Griffin Huff, Steeve Louis Jean, Keegan Ancelin

Head Coach: Richard Dixon

Red Bull New York II starters: Austin Causey, Connor Faello, Joshua Munson (Malik Odeyinka 81'), Aimar Modelo Johnson (Sean Baitinger 58'), Aimar Sanchez, Sekou Kone, Paul Sokoloff (Makan Sissoko 68'), Nate Worth, Christian Gallagher (Bradley Castro 90'+3'), Dennis Nelich (Troi Panniel 68'), Benjamin Rodriguez (Ian Paola 68')

Substitutes not used: Akheem Wilson, Aidan Betances

Head Coach: Dominik Wohlert

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