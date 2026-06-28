Revolution II Visit Toronto FC II on Sunday

Published on June 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







TORONTO - New England Revolution II (7-3-4, 28 pts.) travel to take on Toronto FC II (6-6-3, 22 pts.) on Sunday, June 28 at York Lions Stadium. The 3:00 p.m. ET kickoff streams live on MLSNEXTPro.com and OneFootball, with Parker Johnson on the call.

Revolution II embark on their sixth road contest of the season in strong form, having gone undefeated in their last four away matches. Most recently, New England fell to Chicago Fire FC II, 2-1, at home last Sunday. The result snapped New England's seven-match unbeaten streak, which was tied for the second-longest unbeaten stretch in club history.

Against Chicago, midfielder Carlos Zambrano scored his third goal of the season, converting a penalty for New England's lone goal. The tally brought him level for the team lead with six goal contributions this year, and marked his third time finding the scoresheet in his last four appearances. The Venezuelan continues to feature in Revolution II's Starting XI, as he eyes his fifth consecutive start this weekend.

Forward/winger Myles Morgan also enters the match with six goal contributions this season. In his debut campaign with Revolution II, Morgan owns a team-best five goals and 32 shot attempts, including 13 on target. The Canada native has etched his name on the scoresheet in two of his last three appearances and is one goal shy of reaching his 10th MLS NEXT Pro career goal.

On the other end of the pitch, Revolution II continues to boast one of the league's stingiest defenses in the 2026 campaign. New England owns six clean sheets this season, tied for third leaguewide, with three of those shutouts coming in its last six matches. Revolution II's backline have also limited opponents to just 13 goals this season, ranked third fewest in MLS NEXT Pro.

The defensive trio of Gabe Dahlin, Jake Shannon, and Jared Smith have emerged as leaders on the backline, limiting opponents to just 52 shots against, the second fewest allowed in MLS NEXT Pro, while combining for 97 clearances this season. Between the posts, Revolution II carry a deep arsenal of goalkeepers this season, with Academy graduate Max Weinstein earning a start in the last three matches. The Vermont native has collected eight saves across three games, including two wins with one clean sheet.

On Sunday, Revolution II take on Toronto FC II for the second time this season. In New England's second game of the 2026 campaign, the two sides played to a 0-0 draw before Revolution II claimed the extra point with a 7-6 triumph in the penalty shootout. New England has historically performed well against Toronto on the road, boasting an undefeated 2-0-4 away ledger. Midfielder Jaharie Nolan leads Toronto's offense with five goals, while Zakaria Nakhly has seen the majority of minutes in net, collecting 45 saves, fourth most in MLS NEXT Pro.

2026 MLS NEXT Pro

Match #15

New England Revolution II at Toronto FC II

Sunday, June 28, 2026

3:00 p.m. ET

York Lions Stadium

(Ontario, Canada)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 27, 2026

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