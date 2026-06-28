Real Monarchs Suffer 3-1 Defeat in Southern California

Published on June 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Real Monarchs News Release







THOUSAND OAKS, California - Real Monarchs (5-8-3, 21 pts, 9th West) suffer 3-1 loss to Ventura County FC (7-5-5, 29 pts, 4th West) at William Rolland Stadium Saturday night.

Real Monarchs entered the evening looking to bounce back from the narrow 1-0 loss to Tacoma Defiance last Sunday, June 21. While key offensive pieces like Antonio Riquelme and Lineker Rodrigues were unavailable for tonight's match, the Monarchs regained Spanish FW Jesús Barea, back from injury, featuring in the starting lineup for the first time in over two months.

The match got off to an even start with both sides creating opportunities in the offensive third. In the 18th minute, Monarchs GK Trace Alphin kept the match scoreless with an impressive goal-line save. Just three minutes later, MF Owen Anderson worked the ball through two Ventura County defenders before shoveling the ball off to Barea whose shot went just over the crossbar.

In the 45th minute, the patience displayed by the Monarchs paid off as DF Luis Rivera gained possession of the ball in his defensive box, passing it to Alphin who booted a perfectly placed ball across the entirety of the field for Barea. The Spaniard out-paced two defenders to reach the ball first, taking a one touch shot over the 'keeper and into the net for the 1-0 lead. The goal for Barea marked his second of the 2026 campaign.

While the visitors were able to find the back of the net first, Ventura County equalized just five minutes into the second half. Although the Monarchs continued to pressure and push the ball into the attacking zone, it was the home side who took the 2-1 lead in the 71st minute.

After the score, GK Max Kerkvliet entered the game for an injured Alphin and immediately showcased his saving abilities, making two back-to-back saves just minutes into his substitution. The Monarchs were unable to regain momentum, finding itself in its defensive end for much of the second half.

After conceding a foul in the defensive end, Ventura County was able to extend its lead, finding the back of the net to make the score 3-1. Although down by two goals, the visitors continued to push on. In the 88th minute Anderson narrowly missed the net, sending a free kick attempt off the crossbar before receiving the deflection again and smashing the upper right post.

With the three unanswered second half goals, Real Monarchs return to the Wasatch front unable to secure points for the second consecutive week. While the goal by Barea injected momentum, the visitors were unable to find the back of the net, ultimately falling 3-1.

Real Monarchs remain on the road for its last of three consecutive away matches next Sunday, July 5 to take on LAFC 2 in Los Angeles. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. MT and will be streaming on OneFootball.

VCFC 3: 1 SLC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Jesús Barea (Trace Alphin, Luis Rivera) 45': After taking possession of the ball in his box, Alphin sent a long ball over the field and past the defense for Barea who used his speed to reach the ball before two defenders, sending it past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net with his right foot.

VCFC: Vicente Garcia (Julian Placias, Riley Delgado) 50': After the pair of Delgado and Placias worked to string together passes, Placias sent the ball up the field for Garcia who received the ball at the top of the box before cutting in and past a defender before taking a xx footed shot and sending it into the top left portion of the net.

VCFC: Julian Placias (Sebastian Hernandez, Vicente Garcia) 71': Garcia brought the ball through the midfield before sending it out wide for Hernandez who sent a cross into the visitors box for Placias who took a one touch volley with his right foot for the goal.

VCFC: Enrique Martinez (Gabriel Arnold) 83': After earning a freekick, Arnold sent the ball central into the box for Martinez who stretched his right leg forward to poke the ball into the back of the net.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (5-4-1): Trace Alphin (Max Kerkvliet, 77'); Gio Villa, Luis Rivera, Gio Calderon ©, Liam O'Gara, Linkon Ream (Chance Cowell, 77'); Owen Anderson, Luca Moisa (Jack Ottley 82'), Izzy Amparo (Felix Ewald, 77'), Jesús Barea (Omar Marquez, 46'); Van Parker

Subs not used: Lionel Djiro, Dylan Kropp

Ventura County FC (3-4-3): Sebastian Conlon; Sebas Hernandez ©, Jose Magaña Jr., Enrique Martinez; Mason Vanney, Gabriel Arnold, Brett Phan, Riley Dalgado; Vicente Garcia (Aaron Medina, 88'), Julian Placias (Kai Aina, 88'), Troy Elgersma

Subs not used: Will Walker, Chase Gozdieski, Angel Alexander Villatoro, Issak Luna, Mateo McLean

Stats Summary: VCFC / SLC

Shots: 14 / 12

Shots on Goal: 7 / 5

Saves: 4 / 4

Corner Kicks: 8 / 3

Fouls: 12 / 19

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

VCFC: Enrique Martinez (Yellow Card - 33')

SLC: Luis Rivera (Yellow Card - 34')

VCFC: Jose Magaña Jr. (Yellow Card - 40')

SLC: Owen Anderson (Yellow Card - 42')

SLC: Liam O'Gara (Yellow Card -82')

The views expressed in this media release are solely those of the sender and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cision.







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