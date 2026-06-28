The Assist: Orlando City B vs. Columbus Crew 2 - June 28, 2026

Published on June 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Orlando City B News Release







The Need-to-Know:

Date & Time: Sunday, June 28, 7 p.m. ET

Venue: Osceola County Stadium, Kissimmee, Fla.

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Game Notes

The Story:

Orlando City B faces Columbus Crew 2 in a matchup between two of the top teams in the MLS NEXT Pro Eastern Conference. Columbus (9-4-3, 32 points) sits in first place, while Orlando (7-4-4, 28 points) is fourth. The teams split last season's series, with the Lions earning a 2-1 win March 9 at Osceola Heritage Park before Columbus responded with a 2-1 victory Aug. 17 in Ohio.

Orlando City B's four-match winning streak ended in its last outing, a 2-1 loss to Philadelphia Union II. The run from May 24 to June 13 included wins over Inter Miami CF II, Chattanooga FC, Carolina Core FC and Huntsville City FC, with three victories coming after halftime deficits. It matched the longest winning streak in club history, set during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season from Sept. 1 to Sept. 23.

Bernardo Rhein scored his second goal of the 2026 MLS NEXT Pro season in Orlando City B's match against Philadelphia Union II, finishing a Dylan Judelson pass in second-half stoppage time. The goal was his second as a professional, with his first coming in the win over Inter Miami CF II on May 24. Current Form:

OCB's Last Matchup: Orlando City B 1, Philadelphia Union II 2 (6/25/26, Osceola Heritage Park)

Goal-Scorers: Bernardo Rhein; Edward Davis, Theo Reed

Columbus Crew 2 Last Matchup: Columbus Crew 2 3, Atlanta United 2 2 (6/21/26, Historic Crew Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Kevin Gbamblé, Zach Zengue, Chase Adams; Arif Kovac, Cameron Dunbar

Against the Opposition (All Competitions):

Series Record: 2-6-1 (Home: 2-0-1, Away: 0-6-0)

Last Matchup: ORL 1, CLB 2 (8/17/25, Historic Crew Stadium)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 27, 2026

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