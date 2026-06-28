Quakes II defeat Pacific Division rivals

Published on June 27, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

San Jose Earthquakes II News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - San Jose Earthquakes II defeated Portland Timbers2 2-3 on Saturday afternoon at Providence Park in MLS NEXT Pro regular-season play.

In the 26th minute, the hosts opened the scoring when Timbers2 forward Lucas Fernandez-Kim headed in a pass from Daniel Nunez. However, just four minutes later Quakes II forward Zach Bohane netted the equalizer.

Timbers2 regained the lead in the 52nd minute of the match but San Jose defender Jacob Heisner secured the equalizer just two minutes later. In the 64th minute, Heisner found the back of the net again to give the visitors their first lead of the night and set the final 2-3 margin.

Quakes II now travel home on Tuesday, July 7, to face Sporting Kansas City II. Kickoff from Negoesco Stadium will take place at 7 p.m. PT and will be broadcast globally via OneFootball, as well as on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Portland Timbers2 2 - 3 San Jose Earthquakes II

Saturday, June 27, 2026 - Providence Park; Portland, Oregon

Weather: 61°F Light Rain

Match Officials:

Referee: Robert Vincze

AR1: Fernando Fierro

AR2: Clarence Clark

4th Official: Dion Coxe-Trieger

Scoring Summary:

POR (1-0) Lucas Fernandez-Kim (Daniel Nunez) 26'

SJ (1-1) Zach Bohane (unassisted) 30'

POR (2-1) Eric Izoita (Lucas Fernandez-Kim) 26'

SJ (2-2) Jacob Heisner (Martin Mukah Kwende Jr.) 55'

SJ (2-3) Jacob Heisner (Edwyn Mendoza) 64'

Misconduct Summary:

POR - Nicklas Lund (caution) 42'

SJ - Edwyn Mendoza (caution) 59'

POR - Benjamin Barjolo (caution) 85'

POR - Victor Enriquez (caution) 74'

PORTLAND TIMBERS2: Samuel Joseph (GK); Alex Bamford, Bryce VanVoorhis (Calem Tommy 82'), Nicklas Lund, Charles Ondo; Victor Enriquez (C), Eric Izoita, Henry Mueller (Benjamin Barjolo 56'); Daniel Nunez, Lucas Fernandez-Kim, Daniel Cervantes (Maximillian Kissel 56').

Substitutes not used: Kellen Tamblyn (GK), Cole Cruthers, Connor Ferguson, Jacob Izoita, Maximo Nystrom, Noah Zendejas.

SHOTS: 14; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 8; OFFSIDES: 2; SAVES: 1; FOULS: 10; CLEARANCES: 6

SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES II: Connor Lambe (GK); Alejandro Cano (C), Niklas Dossmann, Jacob Heisner (Alexander Ling 90'), Martin Mukah Kwende Jr. (Diogo Brandes Baptista 65'); Edwyn Mendoza (Gabriel Bracken Serra 65'), Kaedren Spivey (Jermaine Spivey 76'), Rohan Rajagopal; Shane de Flores (Julian Donnery 76'), Zach Bohane, Tomo Allen.

Substitutes not used: Matthew Gomez (GK), Warren Boyce.

SHOTS: 11; SOG: 4; CORNERS: 4; OFFSIDES: 0; SAVES: 2; FOULS: 12; CLEARANCES: 17







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 27, 2026

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