Revolution II Defeat Toronto FC II, 3-1, on Sunday

Published on June 28, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







TORONTO - New England Revolution II (8-3-4, 31 pts.) secured a 3-1 win over Toronto FC II (6-7-3, 22 pts.) in come-from-behind fashion with a three-goal second half on Sunday afternoon at York Lions Stadium.

Revolution II overcame a 1-0 halftime deficit, sparked by defender Jared Smith, who opened his professional account and added his first MLS NEXT Pro assist. Forward/winger Myles Morgan continued his strong attacking form, securing his team-leading sixth goal of the 2026 campaign, while midfielder Allan Oyirwoth capped the comeback with his first tally of the season.

Through the first 45 minutes of action, Toronto FC II entered intermission holding a 1-0 edge after breaking through in the 27th minute. Capitalizing on a transition opportunity, the hosts slipped a curling ball behind New England's backline, where Jahmarie Nolan ran onto the pass and one-touched the effort past a diving Max Weinstein.

Revolution II closed the first half with three total shots, with their best chance arriving in the 38th minute. Forward/winger Shuma Saaski slipped a pass to Cristiano Oliveira inside the box, and the Homegrown midfielder squared up for the attempt. However, Toronto goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario sprang off his line to smother the effort and preserve the lead.

New England entered the second half on the front foot and pulled level through Smith in the 53rd minute. Defender Gabe Dahlin worked the ball to the right flank, connecting with Homegrown defender Damario McIntosh. The 18-year-old juked a Toronto defender and drove to the endline before delivering a clipped cross into the box. Smith met the cross with a well-timed header, guiding the effort into the back of the net for his first professional goal. Dahlin and McIntosh each earned a helper on the tally, recording their fourth assists of the season, tying for the team lead.

With three minutes remaining in regulation, New England found the go-ahead goal through Morgan. Smith lofted a cross to the back post, finding forward Jayden Da. The Boston-born striker nodded a pass to Morgan, and the Canadian native met it with a scissor-kick finish to give Revolution II a 2-1 advantage. The goal marked the 21-year-old's sixth tally of the season, the 10th of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

In additional time, Oyirwoth added the insurance goal for New England, rounding out the 3-1 victory. Toronto misplaced a pass along the back line, and the midfielder read it perfectly to force the turnover. The Uganda international, scoring his first goal of the 2026 season, calmly rolled the ball onto his left foot and buried the finish.

New England returns to Beirne Stadium to open a three-match homestand, welcoming Philadelphia Union II on Sunday, July 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

Revolution II are unbeaten over their last five road games (3-0-2), including consecutive away victories after today's win.

New England remains undefeated on the road against Toronto FC II and pushed its lead in the MLS NEXT Pro all-time series against the Canadian club to 5-1-7.

Revolution II outshot Toronto FC II, 14-3, including holding the 7-1 edge in shots on target.

D Jared Smith delivered a goal-and-assist performance to help surge Revolution II's offense today. The Longmeadow, Mass. native played 88 minutes along New England's backline and led the team with four key passes.

F/W Myles Morgan etched his name onto the scoresheet for the third time in his last four appearances, scoring his team-high sixth goal of the season, the 10th of his MLS NEXT Pro career. Facing his former club, the Canadian native registered three shots, including two on target.

M Allan Oyirwoth scored his first goal of the season, the second of his MLS NEXT Pro career. The Uganda international played a full 90-minute shift, taking three total shots and connecting on more than 86 percent of his passes.

D Damario McIntosh and D Gabe Dahlin each recorded their fourth assists of the season, tied for the team lead. F Jayden Da also added an assist, his first of the 2026 campaign and the fifth of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

GK Max Weinstein, an Academy product, recorded his fourth consecutive start between the pipes, helping guide Revolution II to three wins in their last four contests.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #15

New England Revolution II 3 at Toronto FC II 1

June 28, 2026 - York Lions Stadium (Toronto, Ontario)

Referee: Sebastian Noshinravani

Assistant Referee: Marie-Han Gagnon

Assistant Referee: Andre Pickler

Fourth Official: Yusri Rudolf

Weather: 82 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan (Lucas Dawson, Fletcher Bank) 27'

NE - Jared Smith 1 (Damario McIntosh 4, Gabe Dahlin 4) 53'

NE - Myles Morgan 6 (Jayden Da 1, Jared Smith 1) 87'

NE - Allan Oyirwoth 1 (Unassisted) 90'+1

Misconduct Summary:

NE - Shuma Sasaki (Yellow Card) 44'

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan (Yellow Card) 46'

NE - Cristiano Oliveira (Yellow Card) 69'

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Jared Smith (Aarin Prajapati 88'), Jake Shannon, Gabe Dahlin (C), Damario McIntosh; Allan Oyirwoth, Logan Azar (Joe Buck 46'); Shuma Sasaki (Jayden Da 62'), Javaun Mussenden, Cristiano Oliveira (Cristiano Carlos 90'+2); Myles Morgan (Sharod George 90'+2)

Substitutes Not Used: Zach LaPierre, Levi Katsell

Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario; Dékwon Barrow, Marko Stojadinovic, Raequan Campbell-Dennis; Luca Costabile (Theo Rigopoulos 71'), Timothy Fortier, Bryce Boneau (Edwin Omoregbe 71'), Lucas Dawson (Josh Nugent 79'), Fletcher Bank (Shyon Pinnock 46'); Tristan Blyth (Kervon Kerr 63'), Jahmarie Nolan

Substitutes Not Used: Elias Khodri, Zakaria Nakhly, Diego Jalleau, Niko Brodar

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Toronto FC II

12 Shots 4

7 Shots (on Target) 1

1 Blocked Shots 1

0 Saves 4

2 Corner Kicks 1

0 Offsides 0

11 Fouls 8

461 (87.8) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 345 (80.6)







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 28, 2026

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