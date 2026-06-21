Revolution II Fall 2-1 to Chicago Fire FC II

Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New England Revolution II News Release







SMITHFIELD, R.I. - New England Revolution II (7-3-4, 28 pts.) ended their seven-game undefeated run as they dropped a 2-1 decision to Chicago Fire FC II (5-5-4, 22 pts.) on Sunday at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium.

Chicago Fire FC II established an early 2-0 lead, scoring twice in the opening half. Revolution II pushed for an equalizer and recorded four shots on target in the second stanza, with its breakthrough coming from midfielder Carlos Zambrano in the 66th minute. However, Chicago's defensive unit preserved the lead, denying New England's three shot attempts in the final 10 minutes of action.

Revolution II started the contest on the front foot, notching a promising chance within the first 10 minutes. Striker Jayden Da threaded a pass behind the right side of Chicago's backline to find a striding Grant Emerhi. The Academy forward, making his third MLS NEXT Pro career start, one-touched the driven effort on frame, but Chicago goalkeeper Jason Nemo stopped the shot with a quick, left-handed save.

New England nearly broke through again, this time through Academy forward Matthew Jean Baptiste. Off a 27th-minute corner kick, the ball popped loose inside the box and met the head of Jean Baptiste. The 16-year-old, making his first professional start, directed the nodded effort toward the goal, but the chance was cleared off the line by a Chicago defender. The Montvale, N.J. native finished the game with three total shots, including two on target.

Despite New England's chances, Chicago headed into halftime with a 2-0 advantage. The visitors first scored in the 38th minute through Dean Boltz, then doubled the lead just before the break as Vitaly Hlyut tucked home a second goal in the final minute of the first stanza.

New England pulled one back in the 66th minute as Zambrano converted a penalty kick opportunity. After juking a defender and drawing a foul inside the box, the Venezuelan midfielder calmly stepped up to the mark and slotted the ball into the bottom-left side of the net. The goal was his third of the season and sixth goal contribution of the campaign, tied for the team lead.

In the 75th minute, the visiting side nearly found their third tally, but goalkeeper Max Weinstein made the crucial save and punched the ball over the crossbar to keep Revolution II within striking distance. The Academy graduate, making his third straight start of the season, ended today's contest with a season-high four total stops.

In the final 10 minutes of the match, New England generated three dangerous attempts on frame through defender Jared Smith, Jean Baptiste, and Zambrano, but goalkeeper Nemo turned away each effort to seal the 2-1 victory for Chicago.

New England travels to Toronto FC II on Sunday, June 28, at York Lions Stadium. Kickoff is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and will stream live on MLSNEXTPro.com and the OneFootball platform.

MATCH NOTES

Despite today's result, New England held a 15-12 edge over Chicago in total shots, with both sides registering six attempts on target.

M Carlos Zambrano tallied his third goal of the season, the third time in Revolution II's last four outings he has etched his name on the scoresheet. The Venezuelan midfielder logged a 90-minute shift and led the team with five total shots and three key passes.

GK Max Weinstein logged a season-high four saves in today's contest. The Vermont native made his third straight start of the season between the pipes, the 30th of his MLS NEXT Pro career.

D Jake Shannon and D Jared Smith each turned in 90-minute shifts, helping Revolution II to three blocked shots.

Today's contest featured nine Revolution Academy products, highlighted by F Matthew Jean Baptiste making his first professional start and M Daniel Dixon making his MLS NEXT Pro debut. Jean Baptiste, 16, played 90 minutes at the striker position, taking three total shots with two on target, while Dixon came on as a 78th-minute substitute.

GAME CAPSULE

Revolution II Match #14

New England Revolution II 1 vs. Chicago Fire FC II 2

June 21, 2026 - Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Andrew Porad

Assistant Referee: Domenico Giardina

Assistant Referee: Justen Lopez

Fourth Official: Victor Borges

Weather: 73 degrees and sunny

Scoring Summary:

CHI - Dean Boltz (Trip Fleming, Vitaliy Hlyut) 38'

CHI - Vitaliy Hlyut (Damyan Villanueva, Robert Turdean) 44'

NE - Carlos Zambrano 3 (Penalty Kick) 66'

Misconduct Summary:

CHI - Cristopher Cupps (Yellow Card) 13'

CHI - Oscar Pineda (Yellow Card) 30'

New England Revolution II: Max Weinstein; Jared Smith, Jake Shannon (C), Aarin Prajapati (Daniel Dixon 78'), Grant Emerhi (Josh Macedo 78'); Shuma Sasaki (Cristiano Carlos 54'), Levi Katsell (Joe Buck 62'), Logan Azar, Carlos Zambrano; Jayden Da (Sharod George 54'), Matthew Jean Baptiste

Substitutes Not Used: Matthew Tibbitts, Zach LaPierre, Sheridan McNish, Chris Mbai-Assem

Chicago Fire FC II: Jason Nemo; Emiliano Chavez (Omar Gonzalez 66'), Christopher Cupps, Charles Nagle, Damian Nigg; Richard Fleming III (C), Oscar Pineda; Vitaliy Hlyut, Damyan Villanueva (Milan Napoe 79'), Robert Turdean; Dean Boltz (Brody Williams 88')

Substitutes Not Used: Harrison Bernhardt, Hugo Berg, Tidiane Diawara

New England Revolution II Team Statistics Chicago Fire FC II

15 Shots 12

6 Shots (on Target) 6

3 Blocked Shots 3

4 Saves 4

8 Corner Kicks 5

2 Offsides 3

14 Fouls 9

256 (78.9%) Passes Attempted (% Completed) 472 (83%)







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