Chattanooga Wins 5-4 on Penalties

Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II battled back to earn a 1-1 draw against Chattanooga FC on Sunday night at Belson Stadium. Damien Barker John opened the scoring for the visitors before Cooper Flax converted from the penalty spot just before halftime. NYCFC II pushed for a winner late on, but neither side found a second goal, forcing penalties.

Match Recap

New York City FC II welcomed Chattanooga FC to Belson Stadium on Sunday evening.

The hosts entered the contest fresh off an impressive victory against Carolina Core FC and eager to extend their unbeaten run to three games.

Chattanooga started brightly and created the first opening of the match when Alexander Krehl found space inside the box to meet a cross. Fortunately for NYCFC II, his header drifted over the bar.

The visitors continued to apply pressure and nearly found the breakthrough seven minutes later through Alex McGrath, whose strike forced Brennan Klein into a save.

New York City responded in the 17th minute with their first opportunity of the evening. Drew Kerr looked to put the hosts ahead but could not keep his shot on target.

At the other end, McGrath threatened again, only to see his attempt blocked by João Loiola before Damien Barker John's follow-up was denied by Kam Acito.

The deadlock was broken a minute later. Barker John surged down the right flank before cutting inside and firing past Klein from eight yards out to give Chattanooga the lead.

Klein was called into action again two minutes later to deny Krehl, and Barker John tested the NYCFC II goalkeeper once more in the 33rd minute.

As halftime approached, Matt Pilkington's side began to grow into the game. Sebastiano Musu forced a block from Isaiah Jones in the 42nd minute, and moments later the forward won a penalty after being brought down in the box.

Cooper Flax stepped up confidently and buried the spot kick beyond Jones to level the score.

The second half began at a more measured pace as both sides looked to establish control. Barker John produced the first real opening after the break in the 61st minute, but his attempt sailed off target.

Chattanooga continued to push forward, with Anthony García drawing a strong block from Joseph Suchecki.

Pilkington turned to his bench in the 75th minute, introducing Jonny Lopez, James Bilden and Lucas DePinho in place of Musu, Kerr and Elhadji Samb.

The changes almost paid immediate dividends. Just a minute later, DePinho found space at the back post but was unable to direct his header on target.

Barker John remained a constant threat and came close to grabbing his second goal of the evening in the 79th minute. His shot, however, drifted wide of the post.

NYCFC II thought they had found a winner late on when Loiola rose highest to head home an Adonis Campos delivery. The celebrations were short-lived, however, as the assistant referee's flag ruled the goal out for offside.

Both teams battled hard in search of a decisive second goal, but neither could find one.

That sent the game to penalties to determine who would claim the bonus point.

After 11 spot kicks, Chattanooga had the chance to seal the extra point and did so through a well-taken penalty from Keegan Ancelin.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against CT United on Friday, June 26.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 21, 2026

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