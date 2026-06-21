CFII Earns 2-1 Road Victory against New England Revolution II

Published on June 21, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire II vs. New England Revolution II

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire II vs. New England Revolution II(Chicago Fire FC II)

SMITHFIELD, R.I. - Chicago Fire FC II (5-5-4-3, 23 points) earned a 2-1 win over New England Revolution II (7-3-4-3, 28 points) Sunday morning at Bryant University's Beirne Stadium. Goals by forward Dean Boltz and winger Vitaliy Hlyut gave Chicago its first regulation road victory of 2026.

New England came out to an aggressive start, nearly cashing in on a header that last-minute starter Damyan Villanueva cleared off the line before the half-hour mark. After a handful of chances for both sides, CFII captain Trip Fleming drove through the heart of the midfield before slipping a through ball behind the Revolution II defense. Boltz reeled it in before finishing with his right foot for the opening goal.

The hosts sought an equalizer, but it was Chicago that doubled down instead. Right back Damian Nigg coolly interrupted a promising attack before finding Robert Turdean on the right wing, who played Villanueva across the middle of the park. The midfielder swung out to Hlyut on the left, who cut inside before toeing a perfectly placed ball around the goalkeeper and off the far post for the 2-0 halftime lead.

After lengthy spells of possession to open the second half by Chicago, New England finally managed to put a promising sequence together that ended in a penalty kick goal by midfielder Carlos Zambrano. Goalkeeper Jason Nemo Jr. recovered to make three of his four saves afterward, denying New England a victory for the first time since April and giving Chicago Fire II three points on the road for the first time this year.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will remain on the road for a primetime match against Chattanooga FC. Kickoff at Finley Field is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

New England Revolution II 1:2 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

CHI - Boltz (4) (Fleming 2) (WATCH) 38'

CHI - Hlyut (2) (Villanueva 4) (WATCH) 44'

NE - Zambrano (3) (Penalty) (WATCH) 66'

Discipline:

CHI - Cupps (Caution) 13'

CHI - Pineda (Caution) 30'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Damian, D Cupps, D Nagle, D Chavez (González 67'), M Fleming (Capt.), M Pineda, M Turdean, M Villanueva (Napoe, 79'), M Hlyut, F Boltz (Williams 88')

Substitutes not used: GK Gongadze, D Berg, M Bernhardt

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

New England Revolution II: GK Weinstein, D Emerhi (Macedo 78'), D Prajapati (Dixon 78'), D Shannon (capt.), D Smith, M Zambrano, M Katsell (Buck 61'), M Azar, M Sasaki (Carlos 54'), F Jean Baptiste, F Da (George 54')

Substitutes not used: GK Tibbetts, GK LaPierre, D Mbai-Assem, D McNish

Head Coach: Pablo Moreira

Stats Summary: NE / CHI

Shots: 15 / 12

Shots on Goal: 6 / 6

Passing Accuracy: 78.9% / 83.0%

Saves: 4 / 4

Corners: 8 / 5

Fouls: 14 / 9

Offsides: 2 / 3

Venue: Beirne Stadium (Smithfield, R.I.)

Referee: Andrew Porada

Assistant Referee 1: Domenico Giardina

Assistant Referee 2: Justen Lopez

Fourth Official: Victor Borges

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